Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 7, 2016 | 7:21pm GMT

Desperation on the border

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, fight between themselves at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, bleeds after a fight with another migrant at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, bleeds after a fight with another migrant at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, bleeds after a fight with another migrant at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Medical volunteers carry a woman on stretcher after she collapsed, at a camp for migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Medical volunteers carry a woman on stretcher after she collapsed, at a camp for migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Medical volunteers carry a woman on stretcher after she collapsed, at a camp for migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 20
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Tents of migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border are pictured near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
8 / 20
A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
A migrant finds shelter in a train wagon as others sit near the railway tracks at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 20
Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Children play with a TV camera and microphone at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to receive food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to receive food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants, who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, scuffle to receive food at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
Young men collect fire wood with the aid of blankets, at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Young men collect fire wood with the aid of blankets, at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Young men collect fire wood with the aid of blankets, at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 20
A young man stands in a disused rail car at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young man stands in a disused rail car at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A young man stands in a disused rail car at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
Young men climb a tree at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Young men climb a tree at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Young men climb a tree at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
14 / 20
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, shout slogans during a protest at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
Young men play volleyball at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Young men play volleyball at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Young men play volleyball at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
A migrant sleeps as he and others wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant sleeps as he and others wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A migrant sleeps as he and others wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
A young boy sits on some steps at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young boy sits on some steps at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A young boy sits on some steps at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 20
Migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border at a makeshift camp, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
A young man stands in a disused rail wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A young man stands in a disused rail wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
A young man stands in a disused rail wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Concept cars

Concept cars

Next Slideshows

Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

07 Mar 2016
Almost human

Almost human

Humanoid robots that walk, talk, and eerily resemble real people.

07 Mar 2016
Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Nancy Reagan: 1921 - 2016

Images from the life of former First Lady Nancy Reagan, who has passed away at age 94.

06 Mar 2016
Syria's fragile truce

Syria's fragile truce

Syria's truce is holding but remains fragile.

05 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures