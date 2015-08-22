Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Aug 22, 2015 | 6:21pm BST

Desperation on the border

A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A girl cries after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
1 / 30
A man holds two children after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man holds two children after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A man holds two children after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
2 / 30
Migrants are blocked by Macedonian special police forces as they try to cross Greece's border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants are blocked by Macedonian special police forces as they try to cross Greece's border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Migrants are blocked by Macedonian special police forces as they try to cross Greece's border into Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
3 / 30
A little girl cries as she tries to take shelter from the rain on Greece's border with Macedonia, as she waits with her family to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A little girl cries as she tries to take shelter from the rain on Greece's border with Macedonia, as she waits with her family to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A little girl cries as she tries to take shelter from the rain on Greece's border with Macedonia, as she waits with her family to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
4 / 30
A woman reacts to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman reacts to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A woman reacts to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
5 / 30
Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 30
Red Cross workers assist a collapsed migrant after he crossed Greece's border with Macedonia, in Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Red Cross workers assist a collapsed migrant after he crossed Greece's border with Macedonia, in Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Red Cross workers assist a collapsed migrant after he crossed Greece's border with Macedonia, in Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
7 / 30
A woman carries a boy after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman carries a boy after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A woman carries a boy after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
8 / 30
Migrants try to avoid tear gas as Macedonian police special forces block them from entering Macedonia on Greece's border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants try to avoid tear gas as Macedonian police special forces block them from entering Macedonia on Greece's border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Migrants try to avoid tear gas as Macedonian police special forces block them from entering Macedonia on Greece's border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 30
A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 30
Migrants talk to police as they want to cross Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants talk to police as they want to cross Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Migrants talk to police as they want to cross Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
11 / 30
A refugee boy carries a baby as they make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A refugee boy carries a baby as they make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A refugee boy carries a baby as they make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
12 / 30
Police stops a migrant who carries his child from crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Police stops a migrant who carries his child from crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Police stops a migrant who carries his child from crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
13 / 30
U.N. workers help a woman who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

U.N. workers help a woman who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
U.N. workers help a woman who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
14 / 30
Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people appeared to faint in the crush. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Girls cry as they get separated from their family at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. At least 1,000 migrants and refugees pressed against Macedonian police lines on the Greek-Macedonian border and at least 10 people appeared to faint in the crush. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
15 / 30
A man carrying a child on his shoulders reacts at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man carrying a child on his shoulders reacts at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A man carrying a child on his shoulders reacts at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
16 / 30
A woman sits in a wheelchair at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman sits in a wheelchair at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A woman sits in a wheelchair at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
17 / 30
A refugee sleeps inside a storage space of the railway company at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee sleeps inside a storage space of the railway company at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A refugee sleeps inside a storage space of the railway company at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
18 / 30
A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A Macedonian riot policeman stands guard as a Syrian refugee woman sits behind barbed-wire at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
19 / 30
People react as they are held back by police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People react as they are held back by police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
People react as they are held back by police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
20 / 30
Men help their friend who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Men help their friend who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Men help their friend who collapsed at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
21 / 30
A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A baby cries at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
22 / 30
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Migrants confront Macedonian police during clashes at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
23 / 30
A woman gestures to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman gestures to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A woman gestures to the police at the border line dividing Macedonia and Greece August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
24 / 30
A man holds a child after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A man holds a child after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
A man holds a child after crossing Greece's border into Macedonia near Gevgelija, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
25 / 30
Migrants run towards Gevgelija in Macedonia after crossing Greece's border, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Migrants run towards Gevgelija in Macedonia after crossing Greece's border, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Migrants run towards Gevgelija in Macedonia after crossing Greece's border, Macedonia, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
26 / 30
Men hold their children as they stand on Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Men hold their children as they stand on Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, August 22, 2015
Men hold their children as they stand on Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
27 / 30
A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A migrant woman eats as a Macedonian police vehicle is seen in the background near the village of Idomeni at the Greek-Macedonian border, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
28 / 30
People, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, hold placards as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

People, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, hold placards as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
People, part of a new group of more than a thousand immigrants, hold placards as they wait at the border line of Macedonia and Greece to enter into Macedonia near Gevgelija railway station August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Close
29 / 30
Refugees camp on a field as lightning illuminates the sky during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Refugees camp on a field as lightning illuminates the sky during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Refugees camp on a field as lightning illuminates the sky during a storm at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Next Slideshows

Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.

21 Aug 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 Aug 2015
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

21 Aug 2015
Migrant clashes in Macedonia

Migrant clashes in Macedonia

Macedonian police drive back a refugee crowd on the Greek border sealing the frontier to thousands of Syrians, Afghans and others trying to reach western...

21 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures