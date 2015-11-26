Desperation on the Macedonia border
A migrant tries to escape from Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Hundreds of Moroccans, Algerians and Pakistanis tried to storm the Greek-Macedonian border...more
A migrant begs Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. They were among about 1,500 migrants who have been stranded near Greece's northern border town of Idomeni...more
A migrant reacts in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as he tries to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. Some protesters threw stones at police while others fell to their knees shouting...more
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. A few ran across into Macedonia but were quickly detained by police. Police in riot gear guarded some 30-40...more
A migrant screams on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant lies unconscious on the ground as migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant lies on the ground in front of a line of Macedonian police officers as migrants try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants carry an unconscious man after they tried to run through a line of Macedonian police and cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants push a line of Macedonian police officers as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen stand guard at the Macedonian-Greek border as thousands of starlings flock above near the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija close the border with Greece November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian police officers face a group of migrants who tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Moroccan migrant argues with Macedonian police during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants pull the barbed wire as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants protest as they try to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded African migrant holds onto a police fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrants lie on rail tracks during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Pakistani migrants take part in a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded Iranian migrant has his mouth sewed shut by a colleague during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Macedonian policemen hold shields as they stand on the borderline during clashes as hundreds of stranded migrants tried to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Iran in aerospace
A look at Iran's aviation and space technologies.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Church becomes refugee sanctuary
Workers have removed the altar and dozens of chairs at a German church, replacing them with metal beds to house newly arrived refugees.
Protests in Chicago
Demonstrations follow the release of a video of the 2014 police shooting of Laquan McDonald.
MORE IN PICTURES
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.