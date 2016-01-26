Destination Cuba
Tourists enjoy a ride in vintage cars in old Havana in this January 17, 2016 picture. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists and Cubans line up for fried dough in old Havana, January 13, 2016 . REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists pose in front of a bronze statue of the late Nobel prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway at the 'Floridita' bar in Havana, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Engineer Omar Gomez, 46, (C), takes a selfie with his family during his first visit to Cuba after he left the island to the U.S. when he was 5 years old, in old Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Hermenegildo Arensivia, 61, (R), shows pictures of him in a magazine to tourists from Poland in old Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man takes selfies in front of the passengers cruise ship MSC Opera in Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car decorated with a Cuban flag and carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist from Peru looks at a graffiti of revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara from the top of a double decker sightseeing bus in Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Yiliana Benitez, 33, works at the H. Upmann cigar factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes pictures at the Revolution Square in Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People watch a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon from the balcony of a building as a Cuban national flag flutters in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A picture of former Cuban President Fidel Castro is seen inside a post office in Havana, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban soldiers march during a ceremony in Havana November 27, 2015, marking the anniversary of the deaths of student leaders killed during the fight against Spanish colonial rule. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuban tourists sail in a rented sailboat at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Human resources worker Carmen Oivedo (R) talks to her daughters during their vacations at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists dance during a salsa class at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A young man plays soccer on a street in Havana April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. Picture taken March 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A tourist takes pictures of an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Old Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A tourist takes pictures at the Cathedral Square in old Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists from Spain take a guided tour in old Havana, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Tourists ask for information from a taxi driver in Havana, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
