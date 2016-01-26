Edition:
Destination Cuba

Tourists enjoy a ride in vintage cars in old Havana in this January 17, 2016 picture. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Retiree Madeline Barcelo swims at the beach with her granddaughter in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Tourists and Cubans line up for fried dough in old Havana, January 13, 2016 . REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Tourists pose in front of a bronze statue of the late Nobel prize-winning author Ernest Hemingway at the 'Floridita' bar in Havana, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Engineer Omar Gomez, 46, (C), takes a selfie with his family during his first visit to Cuba after he left the island to the U.S. when he was 5 years old, in old Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Hermenegildo Arensivia, 61, (R), shows pictures of him in a magazine to tourists from Poland in old Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A man takes selfies in front of the passengers cruise ship MSC Opera in Havana, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Mechanic and salsa dance instructor Ariel Domninguez, 26, (L), gives a class to Jarman Frash, 25, a medical student from Germany in Havana, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, August 25, 2015
A vintage car decorated with a Cuban flag and carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard "El Malecon" in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, February 10, 2015
A tourist from Peru looks at a graffiti of revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara from the top of a double decker sightseeing bus in Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Yiliana Benitez, 33, works at the H. Upmann cigar factory in Havana, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, February 27, 2015
A tourist takes pictures at the Revolution Square in Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
People watch a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon from the balcony of a building as a Cuban national flag flutters in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Sunday, December 13, 2015
Tourists take pictures of a statue representing the Republic at Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans, in Havana July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, July 10, 2015
Bici taxi driver Yosvani Gomes, 39, lifts the curtains of his vehicle after a rain in downtown Havana January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Wednesday, January 21, 2015
A picture of former Cuban President Fidel Castro is seen inside a post office in Havana, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, December 11, 2015
Cuban soldiers march during a ceremony in Havana November 27, 2015, marking the anniversary of the deaths of student leaders killed during the fight against Spanish colonial rule. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Saturday, November 28, 2015
Cuban tourists sail in a rented sailboat at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Human resources worker Carmen Oivedo (R) talks to her daughters during their vacations at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Tourists dance during a salsa class at the beach in Varadero, Cuba, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, September 01, 2015
Dancer Cristian Perez, 20, (R) and informatics student Ariana Dexido, 17, dance near the sea in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2015. Picture taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Cuba's Capitol, or El Capitolio as it is called by Cubans (rear), is seen in Havana, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Friday, July 10, 2015
A young man plays soccer on a street in Havana April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Saturday, April 11, 2015
Cowboy Ariel Peralta (C), 25, watches a rodeo show at the International Livestock Fair in Havana March 22, 2015. Picture taken March 22. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, March 24, 2015
A taxi driver drives a vintage car in downtown Havana, January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Saturday, January 17, 2015
A tourist takes pictures of an image of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara in Old Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Friday, December 19, 2014
A tourist takes pictures at the Cathedral Square in old Havana, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Tourists from Spain take a guided tour in old Havana, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
Tourists ask for information from a taxi driver in Havana, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Tuesday, January 26, 2016
