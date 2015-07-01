Destination North Korea
People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics,...more
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the...more
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel agencies...more
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Since taking power in 2011, leader Kim Jong Un has promised to...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A general view of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25,...more
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the month of June.
Suicide blast hits U.S. troops
A Taliban suicide attack strikes a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul.
Tunisia beachside attack
A gunman killed 39 people, mainly British tourists, in an attack on a resort beach in Sousse.
Mount Sinabung erupts
More than 10,000 villagers around the volcano's slopes have left their homes and moved to refugee camps.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.