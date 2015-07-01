Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Jul 1, 2015

Destination North Korea

People attend the opening ceremony for the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Designer shirts, duty free watches and cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to North Korea, according to photos of Pyongyang's new airport terminal released by state media. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A plane sits on the tarmac outside the newly built terminal at Pyongyang International Airport, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the capital ferry tourists and North Koreans on official business between Pyongyang and Beijing. The vast majority of tourists to North Korea are from neighboring China, North Korea's main ally. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel agencies estimate as many as 6,000 westerners visit the country every year, although visits decreased following a border closure over fears of the deadly Ebola virus last year. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. Since taking power in 2011, leader Kim Jong Un has promised to raise living standards in the isolated country, although many of the young leader's signature projects are showpieces beyond the reach of average North Koreans, such as a ski resort, water park, and riding stables. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A general view of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) smiles next to his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. Three pages of the ruling Workers' Party official daily newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, on June 25, were devoted to images of leader Kim and his wife inspecting shops, restaurants and waiting areas in a large, glass-fronted terminal building state media said would open on July 1. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) speaks next to his wife Ri Sol Ju (3rd L) as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (front) walks with his wife Ri Sol Ju as he gives field guidance at the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The interior of the newly built terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is seen in this undated picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A general view of the new terminal of Pyongyang International Airport is pictured in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
