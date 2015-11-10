Edition:
Destination Sharm el-Sheikh

A TV crew interviews a tourist on the shore at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A Russian employee of a hotel teaches belly dancing to Russian tourists at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
An Egyptian man sails while tourists swim at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A tourist walks as others sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A worker trims a palm tree at a hotel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Tourists snorkel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Tourists walk at a bazaar in Naama bay area in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Russian and Arab tourists look at coral reefs through a glass on a boat at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Tourists parasail at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
An employee helps a tourist cross over to shore after a diving excursion at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A general view of Naama bay and a swimming pool of a hotel during sunset in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Tourists walk at the walking area of Naama bay in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A British embassy consular official (R) stands to offer any needed help as British passengers queue to leave the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Police inspects cars going into the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Tourists get their bags checked up as they leave Egypt after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
British tourists leave after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Italian tourists play volleyball at the seaside in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An Egyptian military helicopter flies around the congress hall during the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
