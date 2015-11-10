Destination Sharm el-Sheikh
A TV crew interviews a tourist on the shore at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Russian employee of a hotel teaches belly dancing to Russian tourists at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An Egyptian man sails while tourists swim at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A tourist walks as others sunbath on the sea side at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A worker trims a palm tree at a hotel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists snorkel at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists walk at a bazaar in Naama bay area in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Russian and Arab tourists look at coral reefs through a glass on a boat at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists parasail at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
An employee helps a tourist cross over to shore after a diving excursion at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A general view of Naama bay and a swimming pool of a hotel during sunset in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists walk at the walking area of Naama bay in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A British embassy consular official (R) stands to offer any needed help as British passengers queue to leave the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Police inspects cars going into the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Tourists get their bags checked up as they leave Egypt after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
British tourists leave after finishing their holidays, at the airport of the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Italian tourists play volleyball at the seaside in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Egyptian military helicopter flies around the congress hall during the Arab Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, south of Cairo, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
The last movie projectionist
The Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made Portugal's travelling film projectionist a dying breed.
The battlefield that time forgot
Almost 100 years after WWI a small wooden cross planted in the middle of the trenches marks the place where a French soldier gave his life.
Rising from the salt water
Tourists flock to the Argentinian town of Epecuen after flood waters that submerged it for more than two decades recede.
Gender pay gap
The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.