Destruction in Donetsk

Maria Savchenko, 60, reacts as she sits in front of her home which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Anatoly Nosvo, 65, stands inside the living room in his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Local residents react as they stand at their block of flats, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

The damaged main terminal of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is seen through smoke during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The traffic control tower of Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is seen through smoke during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A local resident talks to a Ukrainian serviceman in front of his home, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman stands at a house, which was damaged by shelling a day before in the village of Pisky, near Donetsk in eastern Ukraine October 3, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

The remains of a rocket shell is seen in front of a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A classroom in school No. 57 is seen damaged by recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Parents and a pupil hide in a school basement used as a shelter after recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A gate at a mental hospital that was destroyed during heavy fighting between Ukrainian army and pro-Russian rebels in June is pictured in the village of Semyonovka, near the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk, September 28, 2014. The words on the gate read: "DNR (Donetsk People's Republic) = Death". REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Red Cross vehicle is parked near the damaged office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Children look at a Ukrainian serviceman standing guard during a negotiation between Ukrainian and Russian officers at a temporary military base in Soledar, eastern Ukraine September 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

