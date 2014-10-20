Destruction in Donetsk

Viktoria holds her daughter Stephanya, aged one year and three months, at a clinic which specializes in children's neurological disorders in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 10, 2014. The clinic suffers from an acute shortage of money in rebel-held...more

Viktoria holds her daughter Stephanya, aged one year and three months, at a clinic which specializes in children's neurological disorders in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 10, 2014. The clinic suffers from an acute shortage of money in rebel-held territory, where many public-sector workers no longer receive salaries from Kiev and the separatists' self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR) has virtually no resources to make up for the shortfall. Many schools, hospitals and other public institutions are closed after being hit by shelling or because of nearby fighting that has meant it is too dangerous to continue operating. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

