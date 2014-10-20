Destruction in Donetsk
A woman is seen through a crack in a car window, that was hit by shrapnel, near a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
School coach Yuriy Balabanov meets his students inside a gym which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The Donbass Arena stadium, the venue of Euro 2012 soccer matches, is pictured after it was damaged by a blast wave following shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A local resident removes debris at a kitchen of a flat at a residential block which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic Alexander Zakharchenko visits a bakery during his election campaign tour to the southern coastal town of Novoazovsk, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man handles a dog wrapped in a flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) during a rally at Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Men hold a giant flag of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic during a rally on Lenin Square in the center of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Ukrainian national flag flies at top of a badly damaged traffic control tower as smoke rises after shelling at the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
The damaged main terminal of the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport is pictured during fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A girl runs with collected autumn leaves at a park in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A woman pulls her shopping trolley as she walks past a building that was damaged by shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian rebel guarding a school plays with his dog, which he nicknamed Rex-separatist, in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 16, 2014. The dog is wearing an orange ribbon of St. George, a symbol widely associated with pro-Russian protests in...more
A worker reads a manual for a maintenance of an armored personnel carrier which was damaged in fighting with Ukrainian government forces and placed for repair works at a factory in pro-Russian rebels' stronghold of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine October...more
Viktoria holds her daughter Stephanya, aged one year and three months, at a clinic which specializes in children's neurological disorders in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 10, 2014. The clinic suffers from an acute shortage of money in rebel-held...more
Smoke rises after shelling an area near the Donetsk Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A cat lies on an ammunition box at a position of pro-Russian separatists near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian separatist fires an automatic grenade launcher from his position during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian separatist prepares a mortar shell before firing during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Pro-Russian separatists fire a mortar during fighting with Ukrainian government forces near the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A man removes broken glass at a residential block of flats which was damaged by a recent shelling in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Police raid Hong Kong camp
Hong Kong police use pepper spray and batons as they clear pro-democracy protesters and barricades.
Syria's other frontlines
Far from Kobani, Syrian rebels continue their fight against government forces.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
MORE IN PICTURES
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.