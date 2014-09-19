Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 19, 2014 | 8:52pm BST

Destruction in east Ukraine

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
A Ukrainian military vehicle damaged by an unexploded rocket shell is seen at the site of recent shelling near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
1 / 21
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
The interior of a burnt-out train is pictured at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 21
Destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles are seen at the site of recent shelling at their military camp near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles are seen at the site of recent shelling at their military camp near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
Destroyed Ukrainian army vehicles are seen at the site of recent shelling at their military camp near the village of Dmytrivka in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
3 / 21
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands inside her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 21
A destroyed Grad multiple rocket launcher system of Ukrainian army is seen at the village of Dmytrivka, in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A destroyed Grad multiple rocket launcher system of Ukrainian army is seen at the village of Dmytrivka, in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Friday, September 19, 2014
A destroyed Grad multiple rocket launcher system of Ukrainian army is seen at the village of Dmytrivka, in eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Close
5 / 21
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 21
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A youth practices on the bars at a park near a building damaged in recent shelling in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 21
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman reacts inside a building in the residential area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 21
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A burnt-out plane is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 21
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands in front of her destroyed home in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 21
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
Unexploded ordnance is seen at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 21
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A pro-Russian rebel walks past a building at the destroyed airport in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
12 / 21
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman walks past a burnt-out train at a railway station in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 21
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, September 19, 2014
A chamber in the hospital, which was damaged during fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, is seen in Avdeyevka near Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 21
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A cat walks in front of a burnt-out vehicle in the town of Ilovaysk, eastern Ukraine, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 21
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A couple rides on a bicycle past the remains of burnt-out Ukrainian tanks in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 21
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 21
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man inspects the insides of a turret from a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 21
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, September 19, 2014
A man runs past a burnt truck belonging to Ukrainian forces near the village of Berezove, southwest from Donetsk, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 21
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 19, 2014
A woman cries along a street in the village of Lutugine just outside Luhansk eastern Ukraine, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 21
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka,...more

Friday, September 19, 2014
Train wagons are seen on the destroyed railway bridge which collapsed during the fighting between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists, over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk city, August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Alibaba IPO

Alibaba IPO

Next Slideshows

Alibaba IPO

Alibaba IPO

Alibaba launches on the NYSE.

19 Sep 2014
iPhone mania

iPhone mania

The long lines to purchase the latest iPhones.

19 Sep 2014
In the Ebola hot zone

In the Ebola hot zone

In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.

19 Sep 2014
Scotland votes to stay

Scotland votes to stay

Scotland spurned independence in a historic referendum.

19 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Drifting towards Europe

Drifting towards Europe

Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Displaced by drought in Somalia

Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.

Made in China

Made in China

A glimpse inside factories across China.

Trump meets world leaders

Trump meets world leaders

President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

Solitary life in Australia's Outback

May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.

The rings of Saturn

The rings of Saturn

NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast