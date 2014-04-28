Detained in eastern Ukraine
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city...more
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Slaviansk was escorted to an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe vehicle and driven away. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A detained international observer arrives for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A detained international observer arrives for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de factor mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de factor mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de facto mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de facto mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mark Etherington, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special mission in Ukraine official, and his teammates arrive in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Mark Etherington, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special mission in Ukraine official, and his teammates arrive in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armored personnel carrier is seen near a barricade around the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
An armored personnel carrier is seen near a barricade around the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Journalists and a security guard attend a news conference of self-styled mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov in the mayor's office in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Journalists and a security guard attend a news conference of self-styled mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov in the mayor's office in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The self-styled mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav Ponomaryov leaves a news conference in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The self-styled mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav Ponomaryov leaves a news conference in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
