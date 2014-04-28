Edition:
Detained in eastern Ukraine

<p>Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. One of the eight European observers being detained by pro-Russian separatists in the eastern Ukraine city of Slaviansk was escorted to an Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe vehicle and driven away. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Monday, April 28, 2014

<p>Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office with a detained international observer, in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Officials from the OSCE special mission in Ukraine leave the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A detained international observer arrives for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Detained international observers arrive for a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de factor mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. soon. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Vyacheslav Ponomaryov, separatist de facto mayor of Slaviansk, and detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Detained international observers take part in a meeting with journalists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Mark Etherington, an Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) special mission in Ukraine official, and his teammates arrive in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>An armored personnel carrier is seen near a barricade around the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>Journalists and a security guard attend a news conference of self-styled mayor Vyacheslav Ponomaryov in the mayor's office in Slaviansk, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>The self-styled mayor of Slaviansk Vyacheslav Ponomaryov leaves a news conference in the mayor's office in Slaviansk April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>A pro-Russian armed man stands guard at a barricade near the state security service building in Slaviansk, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

