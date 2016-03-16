Detained in North Korea

South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. Hyeon, the head pastor at one of Canada's largest churches, has been held by North Korea since February 2015 and has appeared on its...more

South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. Hyeon, the head pastor at one of Canada's largest churches, has been held by North Korea since February 2015 and has appeared on its state media confessing to crimes against the state. He had been doing humanitarian work in North Korea since 1997, according to his church. REUTERS/KCNA

