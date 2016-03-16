Detained in North Korea
American student Otto Warmbier, a 21-year-old University of Virginia student, was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor on March 16 for crimes against the state. He was detained in January 2016 for trying to steal an item bearing a propaganda slogan...more
South Korea-born Canadian pastor Hyeon Soo Lim was sentenced to hard labor for life for subversion in December 2015. Hyeon, the head pastor at one of Canada's largest churches, has been held by North Korea since February 2015 and has appeared on its...more
Kenneth Bae, a Korean-American Christian missionary from Washington state, was arrested in North Korea in November 2012 and sentenced to 15 years hard labor for crimes against the state. The North Korean government arrested Bae at a border crossing...more
Kenneth Bae and his mother Myung Hee Bae embrace as they reunite after he landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. Bae was released after two years of imprisonment in North Korea....more
American citizen Matthew Todd Miller, in his mid-20s from Bakersfield, California, entered North Korea in April 2014 whereupon he tore up his tourist visa and demanded Pyongyang grant him asylum, according to a release from state media at the time....more
Matthew Todd Miller (2nd R) walks with family members after he and fellow American Kenneth Bae (not pictured) landed aboard a U.S. Air Force jet at McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington November 8, 2014. Two Americans, Bae and Miller,...more
Jeffrey Fowle, 56, from Miamisburg, Ohio, was arrested in May 2014 for leaving a Bible under the toilet of a sailor's club in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where he was traveling as a tourist. He was freed in October 2014. Fowle is seen here...more
Aijalon Mahli Gomes, a Boston native who had been sentenced to eight years hard labor for illegally entering the country in January 2010, seen here with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter after his release August 27, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
American journalists Laura Ling (C, at microphone) and Euna Lee (R) were sentenced to 12 years hard labor for secretly entering North Korea by crossing into the country from China in March 2009. They were returned to the United States in August 2009,...more
Korean War veteran Merrill Newman, who had been visiting North Korea as a tourist in October 2013, was arrested for "hostile acts" against the state and accused him of being "a criminal" who was involved in the killing of civilians during the 1950-53...more
U.S. veteran Merrill E. Newman smiles after reuniting with his wife, Alicia, (L) upon arrival at San Francisco International Airport December 7, 2013. Newman was deported after being detained over his role in special forces operations in the Korean...more
Robert Park, a U.S. Christian missionary, walked across the frozen Tumen River into North Korea on Christmas Day 2009 to raise awareness about Pyongyang's human rights abuses. Park was detained by North Korea and eventually released about one and a...more
Robert Park blesses as he holds portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (L) and a North Korean child in hunger during a press conference in front of the Chinese consulate office in Seoul December 3, 2010. Park says he was tortured in a prison...more
Australian missionary John Short was arrested in February 2014 for leaving copies of Bible verses at various tourist sites during his stay in North Korea. The 75-year-old admitted to violating North Korean law and apologized, and after 15 days of...more
