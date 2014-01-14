Detroit Auto Show front ends
A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A model poses next to the grille of the Dodge Challenger with shaker hood option during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille of the 2014 Chevolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The grille of the Cadillac Elmiraj concept car as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille of the Acura TLX prototype as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille of a Subaru WRX STI as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Lexus RC F as it is driven onto the display area during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S after the car was unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille and headlights of the 2015 Sierra HD on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille of the Audi Allroad Quattro e-tron during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the Mercedes-Benz C Class grille during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the Audi S3 grille as the vehicle is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Detail view of the grille of the S Class Concept Coupe during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 S sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille area of the new Chrysler 200 C sedan as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the grille and headlights of a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor on display during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille area of a new Ford F-150 pickup truck as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Next Slideshows
Coming of age in Japan
Japanese men and women who were born in 1993 celebrate Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.
Sochi from the sky
An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Kiddie cowboys
Pint-sized cowboys and cowgirls show their stuff at the 108th National Western Stock Show in Denver.
The surreal shipwreck
Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.