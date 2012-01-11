" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Detroit Auto Show

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Detail view of the headlight and grille of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Detail view of the headlight and grille of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
1 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Chrysler 700 C concept van is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Chrysler 700 C concept van is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
2 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The convertible version of the Porsche 2012 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The convertible version of the Porsche 2012 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
3 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Interior view of the $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, as it is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Interior view of the $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, as it is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
4 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Nissan E-NV200 electric concept vehicle is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Nissan E-NV200 electric concept vehicle is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
5 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
6 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A camera is used instead of a rear view mirror on the Toyota NS4 plug-in hybrid concept car as it is unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A camera is used instead of a rear view mirror on the Toyota NS4 plug-in hybrid concept car as it is unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
7 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The $225,000 Falcon F7, planned to be built at a rate of ten per year, is displayed during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
8 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The "smart for-us" concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
9 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The BMW i8 concept car is displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
10 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The 2013 BMW Active Hybrid Mercedes-Benz is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The 2013 BMW Active Hybrid Mercedes-Benz is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
11 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, member of the Volkswagen Management Board for Technical Development, sits in the VW E-Bugster on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Dr. Ulrich Hackenberg, member of the Volkswagen Management Board for Technical Development, sits in the VW E-Bugster on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
12 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A Ram pick up truck with the Ram Box storage option is shown containing two rifles during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A Ram pick up truck with the Ram Box storage option is shown containing two rifles during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
13 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

BMW Board Member Ian Roberston stands between a pair of new Mini Roadsters after they were driven on stage during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

BMW Board Member Ian Roberston stands between a pair of new Mini Roadsters after they were driven on stage during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
14 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

View of the interior of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

View of the interior of the smart "for-us" concept car displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
15 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The 2013 Ford Fusion is unveiled on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The 2013 Ford Fusion is unveiled on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
16 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG/Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, steps out of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL convertible during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG/Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, steps out of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL convertible during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
17 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The BMW concept i8 (foreground) is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The BMW concept i8 (foreground) is shown on the first press preview day at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
18 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A Range Rover Evoque is displayed on the first press preview day in Detroit, January 9, 2012. The Evoque, a compact crossover with a four-cylinder engine, was named the 2012 North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A Range Rover Evoque is displayed on the first press preview day in Detroit, January 9, 2012. The Evoque, a compact crossover with a four-cylinder engine, was named the 2012 North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
19 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Models Lindsey Rae (L) and Lynsey Ramade pose with a Ford Mustang Boss 302 during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Models Lindsey Rae (L) and Lynsey Ramade pose with a Ford Mustang Boss 302 during the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
20 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Volkswagen E-Bugster concept car is introduced on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Volkswagen E-Bugster concept car is introduced on the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
21 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A detail of the headlamp of a 2012 Porsche convertible 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

A detail of the headlamp of a 2012 Porsche convertible 911 Carrera Coupe is displayed during first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
22 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Toyota Prius C hybrid is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The Toyota Prius C hybrid is displayed on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
23 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Detail view of the front quarter and headlamp of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Detail view of the front quarter and headlamp of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
24 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The interior of a Bentley Mulsanne is shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The interior of a Bentley Mulsanne is shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
25 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Interior view of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL being displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Interior view of the 2013 Mercedes Benz SL being displayed during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
26 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

View of the interior of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

View of the interior of the new Mini Roadster shown during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
27 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The interior of a Mercedes-Benz 2013 SL-Class automobile is shown during the launch at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

The interior of a Mercedes-Benz 2013 SL-Class automobile is shown during the launch at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
28 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Fiat spokesperson Samantha Skowronek poses next to a Fiat 500 during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Fiat spokesperson Samantha Skowronek poses next to a Fiat 500 during the first press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
29 / 30
Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Model Channing Pierce poses with the Maserati Kubang SUV after it was unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Wednesday, January 11, 2012

Model Channing Pierce poses with the Maserati Kubang SUV after it was unveiled on the final press preview day for the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
30 / 30

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The world's tallest buildings

The world's tallest buildings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »