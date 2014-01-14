Detroit Auto Show
Kia Chief Designer Tom Kearns speaks as the GT4 Stinger concept car is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Kia Chief Designer Tom Kearns speaks as the GT4 Stinger concept car is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rear view of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rear view of the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car as it is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
The Infiniti Q 50 Eau Rouge sedan is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Infiniti Q 50 Eau Rouge sedan is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A model poses next to the Infiniti Q30 concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A model poses next to the Infiniti Q30 concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the front fender and wheel of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the front fender and wheel of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the headlights and grille of the Nissan Sport Sedan Concept as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Nissan Sport Sedan Concept is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Nissan Sport Sedan Concept is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Volvo XC Coupe concept is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Singers perform as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during th North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Singers perform as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during th North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Singers walk off stage after performing as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Singers walk off stage after performing as the Volkswagen Beetle Dune concept car is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled on stage during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled on stage during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Members of the media surround the Toyota FT-1 concept car as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
View of the Toyota FT-1 concept car's grille area as it is unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear view of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupé concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rear view of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupé concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupé concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Detail view of the grille of the Mercedes-Benz S Class Coupé concept car during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz cars, Dieter Zetsche, sits in an S Class Coupé Concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chairman of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz cars, Dieter Zetsche, sits in an S Class Coupé Concept car at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Daniel Ammann, President of GM, speaks next to the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C7R racing version at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Daniel Ammann, President of GM, speaks next to the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C7R racing version at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Rear view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 as it is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Front quarter detail view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook.
Front quarter detail view of the new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZO6 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook.
Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller climbs into a Porsche 911 Targa at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller climbs into a Porsche 911 Targa at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller speaks next to a Porsche 911 Targa at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Porsche President and CEO Matthias Muller speaks next to a Porsche 911 Targa at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rear view of the Porsche 911 Targa 4 at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Rear view of the Porsche 911 Targa 4 at its introduction during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
An entertainer sings during the introduction of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
An entertainer sings during the introduction of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Frontal view of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle during its introduction at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Frontal view of the Mini John Cooper Works concept vehicle during its introduction at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
View of the grille area of the Bentley GT V8 S during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Chairman and CEO of Bentley, Dr. Wolfgang Schreiber, speaks next to the Bentley GT V8 S during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Sochi from the sky
An aerial view of the venues and the landmarks of Sochi ahead of the Winter Olympics.
Funeral for Ariel Sharon
Israel buries former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style from the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
The surreal shipwreck
Views of the stricken Costa Concordia, two years after it capsized.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.