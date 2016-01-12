Detroit Auto Show
The 2016 Fisker V10 Force 1. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
An Audi A3 e-tron is shown plugged in while on display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A 2016 Ford GT. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Mercedes-AMG SLC43. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Chevrolet Camaro SS Convertible. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Detail view of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat front lamps while the car is displayed. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A Toyota i-Road three wheeled vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A BMW i8. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Chevrolet Bolt EV electric vehicle. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2017 Lexus LC 500. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Nissan Titan Warrior concept truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Dodge Viper ACS. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Nissan Leaf electric car is displayed next to a charging stand. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The Scion C-HP concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2017 Honda Ridgeline. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2017 Hyundai Genesis G90. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2017 Lincoln Continental. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Acura Precision concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2017 Infiniti Q60. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Attendees look over the 2017 Honda Ridgeline. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An Audi h-tron Quattro concept car. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Show attendees look over the 2017 Infiniti Q60. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The Kia Telluride concept vehicle. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Rear view of the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Michael Horn, President and CEO of VW Group of America (R), and Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Brand, introduce the Volkswagen Tiguan GTE Active Concept car. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk by the Volkswagen display. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board for Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz, sits in the 2016 Mercedes-AMG SLC 43. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
People crowd around a 2017 Ford Fusion. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Rear corner view of the 2016 Mercedes-AMG S 63 4matic Cabriolet 'Edition 130'. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The 2016 Smart fortwo cabrio. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The interior of the 2016 Mercedes-AMG S 63 4matic Cabriolet 'Edition 130'. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A 2016 Volvo S90 sedan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Interior view of a 2016 Mercedes-AMG SLC 43. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Volkswagen CEO Matthias Muller (L) speaks with members of the media. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
The 2016 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric vehicle. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Buick introduces the Avista concept vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Next Slideshows
Playboy Mansion for sale
The Playboy Mansion is being put up for sale for $200 million, one of the highest asking prices for a private residence in the United States.
No Pants Subway Ride
Riding the subway without pants in the annual No Pants Subway Ride.
Best of CES
Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show.
Charlie Hebdo attack anniversary
France commemorates the victims of last year's attacks on Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.