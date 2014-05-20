Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 20, 2014

Detroit house auction

<p>People enter and exit a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. The city of Detroit and the Detroit Land Bank are auctioning off homes throughout the city to try and aid communities with abandoned homes. One home will be auctioned off per day with an opening bid of $1,000. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Tuesday, May 20, 2014

<p>People look at a missing section of a wall as they tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014 REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People board a bus taking them to tour homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People stand on the front steps of a home being auctioned in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Soot surrounds a fire chimney in a home being auctioned during a home tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A man steps over a barricade tape, where a section of the stairs was loose, as he and another woman tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People stand outside of a house during a home auction tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Two women look at a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>The entrance way of a home being auctioned sits empty during a tour in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People exit a home being auctioned off after touring the inside in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014.REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A man prepares to tour a home being auctioned off as he stands in the entrance way in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A couple tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People walk through the Boston Edison neighborhood during a home auction tour in Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>People tour a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan looks out of a window as he tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tours a home being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>A woman holds a map before touring homes being auctioned off in the Boston Edison neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

