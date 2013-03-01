Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 1, 2013 | 10:05pm GMT

Detroit: Most miserable city

<p>A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, Michigan January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, Michigan January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

A vacant and blighted home, covered with red spray paint, sits alone in an east side neighborhood once full of homes in Detroit, Michigan January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
1 / 26
<p>Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

Two cars of the 'people mover' public rail are seen covered with a advertisement for the 2014 Chevy Silverado pickup truck as they move past General Motors World Headquarters in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
2 / 26
<p>A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

A woman prays for the future of the American auto industry during a special service at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 26
<p>A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. The city is a part of America's Midwestern "Rust Belt", the heartland of the country and home to big unionized manufacturers like the auto and steel industries. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. The city is a part of America's Midwestern "Rust Belt", the heartland of the country and home to big unionized manufacturers like the auto and steel industries. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more

Friday, March 01, 2013

A car is seen next a memorial in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. The city is a part of America's Midwestern "Rust Belt", the heartland of the country and home to big unionized manufacturers like the auto and steel industries. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 26
<p>The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

The Michigan Central Train depot sits vacant just west of downtown Detroit, Michigan, November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
5 / 26
<p>A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, March 01, 2013

A chair is seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
6 / 26
<p>A man eats lunch at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man eats lunch at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

A man eats lunch at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 26
<p>A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

A man walks along an empty street west of Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 26
<p>New cars are seen at a parking lot next to a Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

New cars are seen at a parking lot next to a Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

New cars are seen at a parking lot next to a Chrysler plant in Detroit, Michigan December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 26
<p>A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, March 01, 2013

A child's toy is seen in a pile of concrete blocks inside the abandoned and decaying Packard Motor Car Manufacturing Plant in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
10 / 26
<p>Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

Vic Credu stacks crushed cars to be shipped to a shredder at U.S. Auto Supply in Detroit, Michigan August 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
11 / 26
<p>Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, March 01, 2013

Broken windows are seen inside the abandoned and decaying manufacturing plant of Packard Motor Car in Detroit, Michigan April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 26
<p>A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

A makeshift homeless persons structure is seen, with General Motors Corp. world headquarters headquarters in the background, from an mostly abandoned warehouse district in Detroit, Michigan March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
13 / 26
<p>The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, March 01, 2013

The inside of the abandoned "Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church is seen in Detroit December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
14 / 26
<p>A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, March 01, 2013

A woman walks past the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 26
<p>An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot listed on the auction block during the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction of almost 9,000 properties in Detroit, Michigan October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot listed on the auction block during the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction of almost 9,000 properties in Detroit, Michigan October 22, 2009. ...more

Friday, March 01, 2013

An occupied home and an abandoned apartment building sit on either side of a vacant lot listed on the auction block during the Wayne County tax foreclosures properties auction of almost 9,000 properties in Detroit, Michigan October 22, 2009. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
16 / 26
<p>Baseball fans leave the stadium after the MLB baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees was cancelled due to rain in Detroit, Michigan May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Baseball fans leave the stadium after the MLB baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees was cancelled due to rain in Detroit, Michigan May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

Baseball fans leave the stadium after the MLB baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees was cancelled due to rain in Detroit, Michigan May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
17 / 26
<p>Detroit Lions fans wearing blue body paint hold up a sign before the start of the Thanksgiving Day NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit Lions fans wearing blue body paint hold up a sign before the start of the Thanksgiving Day NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

Detroit Lions fans wearing blue body paint hold up a sign before the start of the Thanksgiving Day NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
18 / 26
<p>A 21-story outdoor poster for Mercedes-Benz is seen on the side of the vacant former Hotel Pontchartrain across from Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A 21-story outdoor poster for Mercedes-Benz is seen on the side of the vacant former Hotel Pontchartrain across from Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2011. ...more

Friday, March 01, 2013

A 21-story outdoor poster for Mercedes-Benz is seen on the side of the vacant former Hotel Pontchartrain across from Cobo Center during press preview days of the North American International Auto show in Detroit, Michigan January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
19 / 26
<p>A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, Michigan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, Michigan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

A Detroit fire fighter looks through the smoldering back yards of burned homes and garages on East Robinwood in Detroit, Michigan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
20 / 26
<p>A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

A woman stands outside the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
21 / 26
<p>An older neighborhood is seen from a broken window of the abandoned Packard Plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

An older neighborhood is seen from a broken window of the abandoned Packard Plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

An older neighborhood is seen from a broken window of the abandoned Packard Plant in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2010. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
22 / 26
<p>A woman pushes a cart of food from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman pushes a cart of food from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

A woman pushes a cart of food from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan, December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 26
<p>Shoes are seen at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Shoes are seen at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Friday, March 01, 2013

Shoes are seen at the Capuchin Soup Kitchen service center, where hundreds of people receive food and supplies everyday, in Detroit, Michigan December 9, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 26
<p>People sell scrap metal at a yard in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

People sell scrap metal at a yard in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Friday, March 01, 2013

People sell scrap metal at a yard in Detroit, Michigan April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
25 / 26
<p>Detroit Lions fans watch as the Lions are defeated by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of their Thanksgiving Day NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit Lions fans watch as the Lions are defeated by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of their Thanksgiving Day NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Friday, March 01, 2013

Detroit Lions fans watch as the Lions are defeated by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of their Thanksgiving Day NFL football game in Detroit, Michigan, November 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

Next Slideshows

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict's farewell

Pope Benedict steps down after a private goodbye to his cardinals and a short flight to a country palace to enter the final phase of his life "hidden from the...

01 Mar 2013
Egypt's

Egypt's "Harlem Shake"

Activists against President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and perform the new dance craze, the "Harlem Shake."

01 Mar 2013
Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman befriends Kim Jong-un

Before leaving North Korea, Dennis Rodman told a Chinese government news agency that Kim Jong-un "is an awesome kid, very honest and loves his wife so much."

01 Mar 2013
College of Cardinals

College of Cardinals

Cardinals will convene a papal conclave to select the next pope of the Roman Catholic church.

01 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures