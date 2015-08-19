Devastation of Tianjin
An aerial picture of the site of explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Burnt cars are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pool of unknown liquid is seen as smoke rises from damaged shipping containers at the site of explosions in the Binhai new district of Tianjin, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows damaged trucks and a shipping container near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A firefighter walks among damaged vehicles as smoke rises amidst shipping containers at the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Damaged vehicles are seen under bridges close to the site of the explosions at Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial picture shows smoke rising from the debris among shipping containers at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A drone operated by paramilitary police flies over the site of last week's explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Smoke rise from container boxes near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A broken fireproof door is pictured inside a building, where residents were evacuated, near the site of explosions, at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged building is seen among debris at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Damaged vehicles are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged fire truck is pictured at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Smoke rises among shipping containers next to damaged vehicles as firefighters try to put out a fire after explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A photographer wearing a gas mask walks out of a damaged building at the site of explosions in Binhai new district of Tianjin, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A damaged train stops at a railway station, near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Burnt vehicles and damaged containers are seen near the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army anti-chemical warfare corps work next to a damaged firefighting vehicle at the site of explosions at Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 16, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Firefighters run as smoke rises at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Fire engines are seen at the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Overturned containers are seen near the site of the explosions at the Binhai new district, Tianjin, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Damaged cars are seen as smoke rises from the debris after the explosions at the Binhai new district in Tianjin, China, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
