Devoted to San Simon
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. People in Guatemala revere San Simon, also known by his Mayan name Maximon o Ry Laj Man, on October 28 annually. For some...more
A woman lights candles in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women smoke tobacco outside the church of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
San Simon effigies are see on the floor in the outside of the San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Men pray in the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Candles are lit inside San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman and a baby receive a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman smokes tobacco (C), while sitting in front of an image of San Simon in the outside of the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man pours aguardiente over an effigy of San Simon in a church in his honor in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man holds candles in a church in honor of San Simon in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Mayan priest prepares a fire outside of San Simon church in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman sits next on an image of San Simon in the church in his honor in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman receives a traditional cleansing in the church of San Simon in Iztapa, Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People dance outside of the church in honor of San Simon in Iztapa, in Chimaltenango, Guatemala, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
The great pumpkin
The annual Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze in New York showcases over 7,000 hand carved illuminated Jack O' Lanterns.
36 years of China's one child policy
Reuters photographer Carlos Barria photographed a person born in each year China's One Child Policy has been in existence; from a man born in 1979, to a baby...
Tokyo Motor Show
Automakers showcase the vehicles of the future at the Tokyo Motor Show.
School for Santas
A Brazilian school shows men how to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.