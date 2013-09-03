Edition:
Diana Nyad completes Cuba-Florida swim

<p>Diana Nyad , 64, walks to dry sand, completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad (front R), 64, is welcomed ashore after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Jen DeMaria (L) and Harry Appel (R) await U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. Nyad on Monday became the first person to swim across the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, succeeding on her fifth attempt at the feat. Nyad came ashore about 53 hours after she set off from Havana, completing the estimated 110-mile (177-km) journey and setting a record for the longest ocean swim without a shark cage or flippers, according to her crew. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT SWIMMING)</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, 64, officially completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives unaided, on dry sand in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad (front C), 64, is embraced after completing her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, 64, reacts to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, 64, takes a drink, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, 64, gestures to her mouth in response to a question, while lying on a stretcher, after completing her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Members of the public wait near the shore for U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, as she completes her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Betty Chambers, of Key West awaits the arrival of U.S. long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, 64, who completed her swim from Cuba to Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, 64, completes her swim from Cuba as she arrives in Key West, Florida, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, is escorted by kayakers as she swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad, positioned about than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo, swims towards the completion of her 111-mile trek from Cuba to the Florida Keys. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad converses with her crew less than two miles off Key West, Florida in this September 2, 2013 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad adjusts her goggles before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad cheers before attempting to swim to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad jumps into the waters of Havana's Hemingway Marina August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad swims on her way to Florida as she departs from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

<p>Diana Nyad arrives for her attempt at swimming to Florida from Havana August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Tuesday, September 03, 2013

