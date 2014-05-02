Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 2, 2014 | 4:45pm BST

Digging up WWI bombs

<p>A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, close to WWI battlefields, March 19, 2014. Every year the bomb-disposal unit from Amiens removes several tons of shells, shrapnel, gas shells, unexploded grenades, called "engins de mort" (weapons of death), from surrounding fields and rivers. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
1 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, May 02, 2014

A bomb-disposal expert display unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
2 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A bomb-disposal expert uses a tablet device to identify unexploded shells found by a farmer while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 13
<p>Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Unexploded shells wait for their removal by bomb-disposal experts after a farmer found them during last autumn's potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
4 / 13
<p>A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, May 02, 2014

A man holds the fuse of a shell found in a field outside Pozieres, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
5 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
6 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014....more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Two bomb-disposal experts hoist an unexploded shell into their truck after a French farmer found it while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
7 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a French farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
8 / 13
<p>An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, May 02, 2014

An unexploded shell waits removal by bomb-disposal experts at the edge of a field outside Courcelette, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
9 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A bomb-disposal expert listens to the sound made by liquid from an unexploded bomb to determine that it is a mustard gas shell found by a French farmer while plowing his fields in Courcelette the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
10 / 13
<p>A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, May 02, 2014

A bomb-disposal expert uses paint to mark a gas shell after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
11 / 13
<p>Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Friday, May 02, 2014

Unexploded shells wait for removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them during the autumn potato harvest in Colincamps, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
12 / 13
<p>Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Two bomb-disposal experts remove unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, the scene of a WWI battlefield in the Somme, 98 years ago, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Next Slideshows

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Walpurgisnacht pagan festival

Legend has it that on Walpurgisnacht or May Eve, witches fly their broomsticks to meet the devil at the summit of the Brocken Mountain in Harz, Germany.

02 May 2014
Graffiti of Brazil

Graffiti of Brazil

Images of vibrant graffiti from across the South American country.

30 Apr 2014
Factory of fun

Factory of fun

Inside the Playmobil factory in Malta, as the toy brand turns 40.

30 Apr 2014
NBA boots Donald Sterling

NBA boots Donald Sterling

The NBA bans Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life for racist comments he made.

30 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures