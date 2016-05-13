Edition:
United Kingdom

Dilma Rousseff impeached

Photographer
Lunae Parracho
Location
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Policemen ride their horses during a clash with demonstrators at a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
1 / 25
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) shout slogans during a protest, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
2 / 25
Photographer
Lunae Parracho
Location
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

A demonstrator reacts during a clash with riot policemen during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
A demonstrator reacts during a clash with riot policemen during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Close
3 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) speaks with Minister Gilmar Mendes during Mendes' inauguration ceremony as the new president of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Brazil's interim President Michel Temer (R) speaks with Minister Gilmar Mendes during Mendes' inauguration ceremony as the new president of the Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
4 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves to supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff waves to supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
5 / 25
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The words read: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
People go down the escalator in front of a phrase and posters with the image Brazil's interim President Michel Temer at the entrance of a subway, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The words read: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 25
Photographer
Nacho Doce
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016

Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) burn a poster with the images of President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The poster reads: "Republic of the Coup." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Members of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) burn a poster with the images of President of the Brazilian Senate Renan Calheiros (L) and Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 12, 2016. The poster reads: "Republic of the Coup." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
7 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

A supporter of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) holds a sign that reads "Women against the coup, resist for Brazil," after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach Rousseff, while gathering with fellow protesters outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A supporter of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (not pictured) holds a sign that reads "Women against the coup, resist for Brazil," after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach Rousseff, while gathering with fellow protesters outside Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
8 / 25
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, accompanied by Chief of Staff Jaques Wagner, looks from a window at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
9 / 25
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff greets supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff greets supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
10 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Demonstrators who support Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment react in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Demonstrators who support Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment react in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
11 / 25
Photographer
Adriano Machado
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters as she speaks after the Brazilian Senate vote to impeach her for breaking budget laws at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters as she speaks after the Brazilian Senate vote to impeach her for breaking budget laws at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
12 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
13 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) listens as suspended President Dilma Rousseff addresses supporters, after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach her for breaking budget laws, at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
14 / 25
Photographer
Handout .
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (C) signs a document notifying him of becoming the interim president after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia, Brasil, May 12, 2016. Marcos Correa/Courtesy of Brazil's Vice Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer (C) signs a document notifying him of becoming the interim president after the Brazilian Senate voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia, Brasil, May 12, 2016. Marcos Correa/Courtesy of Brazil's Vice Presidency/Handout via Reuters
Close
15 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
16 / 25
Photographer
Roosevelt Cassio
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
17 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Demonstrators against the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shout slogans during clashes with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Demonstrators against the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff shout slogans during clashes with the police in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
18 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

The voting panel after a session shows the result, in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
The voting panel after a session shows the result, in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
19 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Members of Brazil's Senate react after a vote to impeach President Dilma Rousseff for breaking budget laws in Brasilia, Brazil, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
20 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

A man holds a mock coffin at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment in front of the Brazilian National congress in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. The poster (C) reads, "With Lula and Dilma, Brazil became a misfortune". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
A man holds a mock coffin at a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff calling for her impeachment in front of the Brazilian National congress in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. The poster (C) reads, "With Lula and Dilma, Brazil became a misfortune". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
21 / 25
Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Senator Fernando Collor de Mello speaks during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Senator Fernando Collor de Mello speaks during a vote session on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
22 / 25
Photographer
Roosevelt Cassio
Location
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, calling for her impeachment, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
A woman protests against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, calling for her impeachment, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
23 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Police officers use pepper spray on demonstrators against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
24 / 25
Photographer
Paulo Whitaker
Location
BRASILIA, Brazil
Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016

Rescue workers helps an injured demonstrator during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Rescue workers helps an injured demonstrator during a protest against the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia, Brazil, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
25 / 25

Dilma Rousseff impeached

Dilma Rousseff impeached Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

From Gaza to Egypt

From Gaza to Egypt
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »