Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 1:00pm BST

Diner en Blanc New York

Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 12
A participant raises her glass during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant raises her glass during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A participant raises her glass during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 12
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 12
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants dine al fresco as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 12
A violinist plays as participants dine al fresco during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A violinist plays as participants dine al fresco during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A violinist plays as participants dine al fresco during the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 12
Participants pose for a photo as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants pose for a photo as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants pose for a photo as they take part in the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 12
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 12
A participant laughs as she holds a wine glass while others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A participant laughs as she holds a wine glass while others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A participant laughs as she holds a wine glass while others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 12
Participants mug for a video camera as others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants mug for a video camera as others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants mug for a video camera as others dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 12
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 12
Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants spin their napkins as they dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 12
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Participants dine al fresco at the 4th annual "Diner en Blanc" in the Manhattan borough of New York August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Funeral for Michael Brown

Funeral for Michael Brown

Next Slideshows

Funeral for Michael Brown

Funeral for Michael Brown

A community mourns the death of the black teenager killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

25 Aug 2014
Islamic State captures air base

Islamic State captures air base

Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.

25 Aug 2014
Quake hits California

Quake hits California

Quake hits California

25 Aug 2014
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Highlights from the annual celebration.

25 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures