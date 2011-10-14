Dinner at the White House
The musical act the Ahn Trio, consisting of sisters Angella Ahn (C, violin), Lucia Ahn (2nd R, piano) and Maria Ahn (R, cello), perform after a state dinner in honor of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The place card of Presient Obama is shown during a press preview of the table settings for the State Dinner hosted by Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, sitting next to U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, lets out a laugh when President Obama (not pictured) nicknamed him "the bulldozer" during a toast at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The table settings for the State Dinner hosted by President Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak are shown during a press preview in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and his wife Michelle stand with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang
President Obama toasts South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Sheryl Kara Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, and a guest arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Jim Young Kim, president of Dartmouth college, and his wife Younsook Lim arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Alan Mulally, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, and his wife Nicki arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and his wife Carole arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Richard Lugar and his wife Deb arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator John Kerry arrives at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A portrait of President George Washington is shown alongside a table setting before a State Dinner hosted by President Barack Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Obama and his wife Michelle put their arms around South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The place card for South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is shown at the head table before a State Dinner hosted by President Obama for Lee in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
