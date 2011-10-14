Edition:
United Kingdom

Dinner at the White House

Friday, October 14, 2011

The musical act the Ahn Trio, consisting of sisters Angella Ahn (C, violin), Lucia Ahn (2nd R, piano) and Maria Ahn (R, cello), perform after a state dinner in honor of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

The musical act the Ahn Trio, consisting of sisters Angella Ahn (C, violin), Lucia Ahn (2nd R, piano) and Maria Ahn (R, cello), perform after a state dinner in honor of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

The place card of Presient Obama is shown during a press preview of the table settings for the State Dinner hosted by Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 14, 2011

The place card of Presient Obama is shown during a press preview of the table settings for the State Dinner hosted by Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, sitting next to U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, lets out a laugh when President Obama (not pictured) nicknamed him "the bulldozer" during a toast at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, sitting next to U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, lets out a laugh when President Obama (not pictured) nicknamed him "the bulldozer" during a toast at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
3 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

The table settings for the State Dinner hosted by President Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak are shown during a press preview in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 14, 2011

The table settings for the State Dinner hosted by President Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak are shown during a press preview in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama and his wife Michelle stand with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama and his wife Michelle stand with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Close
5 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama toasts South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama toasts South Korean President Lee Myung-bak at a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
6 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Sheryl Kara Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, and a guest arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Sheryl Kara Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, and a guest arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
7 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Jim Young Kim, president of Dartmouth college, and his wife Younsook Lim arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Jim Young Kim, president of Dartmouth college, and his wife Younsook Lim arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
8 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Alan Mulally, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, and his wife Nicki arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Alan Mulally, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, and his wife Nicki arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak, at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
9 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and his wife Carole arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner and his wife Carole arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
10 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Senator Richard Lugar and his wife Deb arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Senator Richard Lugar and his wife Deb arrive at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
11 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

Senator John Kerry arrives at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Friday, October 14, 2011

Senator John Kerry arrives at a state dinner in honor of the state visit of South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
12 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

A portrait of President George Washington is shown alongside a table setting before a State Dinner hosted by President Barack Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 14, 2011

A portrait of President George Washington is shown alongside a table setting before a State Dinner hosted by President Barack Obama for South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
13 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama and his wife Michelle put their arms around South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, October 14, 2011

President Obama and his wife Michelle put their arms around South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok as they arrive for a state dinner in Lee's honor at the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
14 / 15
Friday, October 14, 2011

The place card for South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is shown at the head table before a State Dinner hosted by President Obama for Lee in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Friday, October 14, 2011

The place card for South Korean President Lee Myung-bak is shown at the head table before a State Dinner hosted by President Obama for Lee in the East Room of the White House, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
15 / 15

Dinner at the White House

Dinner at the White House Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Concrete jungles

Concrete jungles
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »