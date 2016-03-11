Dinner at the White House
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as they arrive for a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama walks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Trudeau's mother Margaret Trudeau during a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Margaret Trudeau, mother of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, attends a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toasts President Obama during a state dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau makes a toast to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama hug as the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau makes a toast during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sasha Obama, daughter of President Obama, attends her first State Dinner in honor of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Malia Obama, daughter of President Obama, attends her first State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Obama makes a toast for the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Sara Bareilles applauds after performing with the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir during a state dinner hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in honour of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his...more
Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, sits during a State Dinner at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Actor Mike Myers and his wife Kelly Tisdale arrive for a state dinner held in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Actor Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan arrive for the state dinner in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Actor Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively arrive for the state dinner in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Actress Sandra Oh and Lev Rukhin arrive for the state dinner in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Lorne Michaels, executive producer of 'Saturday Night Live', arrives with Alice Michaels for a state dinner held in honor of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Singer Sara Bareilles applauds after performing with the Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir during a state dinner hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in honour of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his...more
