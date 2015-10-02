Dior at Paris Fashion Week
Singer Rihanna poses before attending the Spring/Summer 2016 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Guards stand at the entrance of the venue for Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Italian blogger Chiara Ferragni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cressida Bonas (L) and British model Erin O'Connor pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
British actress Emilia Clarke poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. actress Leelee Sobieski poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Art director Sofia Sanchez Barrenechea poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
U.S. actress Elizabeth Olsen poses before Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Amalie Gassmann poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian fashion writer and editor Miroslava Duma poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Caroline Issa poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Italian socialite sisters Vera and Viola Arrivabene pose before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Russian model Elena Perminova poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Christian Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Eugenia Silva poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Singer Rihanna poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Actress Chiara Mastroianni poses before attending Dior. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
