Pictures | Thu May 8, 2014 | 5:53pm BST

Dior cruise collection

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Workers are seen before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models are made up before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Rihanna at the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Workers are seen before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>The legs of workers are seen before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models are made up before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attends the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Attendees are seen before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models are made up before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Rihanna attends the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models are seen before the Cruise 2015 collection show from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

<p>Models present creations from the Cruise 2015 collection from Christian Dior in Brooklyn, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, May 08, 2014

