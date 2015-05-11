Dior cruise collection
Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women's cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May...more
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
The end of American Idol
"American Idol" is finally coming to a close with the 15th and final season premiering January 2016.
Mad Max: Fury Road premiere
The reboot of the Mad Max series premieres in Hollywood.
Louis Vuitton cruise collection
Louis Vuitton presents its 2016 cruise collection at Bob Hope's estate in Palm Springs, California.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans celebrate May the 4th as Star Wars Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.