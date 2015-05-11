Edition:
Mon May 11, 2015

Dior cruise collection

Models present creations by Belgian designer Raf Simons for Dior's women's cruise 2016 collection during a fashion show at the Palais Bulles (Palace of Bubbles) by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag in Theoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, southern France, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Models present creations from Dior's cruise 2016 collection. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

