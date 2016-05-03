Disability protests in Bolivia
A woman with a physical disability is hoisted up a pedestrian bridge by fellow protesters during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riot police officers try to stop demonstrators with physical disabilities during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A woman with a physical disability and a child cry during a rally during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
The feet of a man with a physical disability are pictured during a rally demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
An injured demonstrator is helped by a comrade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities participate in a rally protest demanding the government for a monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A demonstrator with physical disability falls from a wheelchair during a protest to demand that the government increase the monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities try to get past a fence during a protest to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators clash with riot police on a pedestrian bridge during a rally protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government for a monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators with physical disabilities clash with riot police during a rally protest demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators try to set fire to a police barricade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Demonstrators try to get past a police barricade, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
A demonstrator with physical disabilities reacts from the tear gas released by the riot police during a protest to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy in La Paz, Bolivia April 27, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Riot police guard one of the entrances to Murillo square, during a protest by people with physical disabilities demanding the government to increase their monthly disability subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Next Slideshows
Stranded in Athens' ghost airport
Stranded refugees and migrants, most of them Afghans, are temporarily accommodated in Athens' disused Hellenikon airport.
First responders of Syria
The members of Syria's civil defense are often the first on the scene to the chaos of civil war.
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.