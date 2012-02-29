Disabled dancing

Physically disabled Dong Jingli practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. Two times a week, a group of 42 dancers including 24 women with physical disabilities, mostly between the ages of 21 and 62, from the commonwealth organization of the Beijing Disabled Dance Team practice modern dance using wheelchairs since 2009, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Jason Lee more