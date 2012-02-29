Disabled dancing
Physically disabled Dong Jingli practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. Two times a week, a group of 42 dancers including 24 women with physical disabilities, mostly between the ages of 21 and 62, from the commonwealth organization of the Beijing Disabled Dance Team practice modern dance using wheelchairs since 2009, according to the organizer. REUTERS/Jason Lee more
Physically disabled dancers practise at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An instructor helps physically disabled Dong Jingli to practise modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Chen Liting and an instructor practise modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A physically disabled dancer practises ahead of a training session at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled dancers chat as they practise ahead of a training session at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Chen Liting practises modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled dancers practise at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An instructor helps physically disabled Chen Liting to practise modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A physically disabled dancer reacts as she and others prepare to practise modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance with her partner at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Dong Jingli practises modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Liu Wei practises modern dance during a break at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Dong Jingli is helped up after a fall as she practises modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Physically disabled Dong Jingli and others practise modern dance at a disabled persons activity center in Beijing, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
