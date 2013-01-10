Disabled diver breaks record
French athlete Philippe Croizon whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, waits next to a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. Croizon, who swam with adapted prostheses that had fins attached, broke a world record and became the first disabled person to dive to 33 meters, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon, whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, is helped by other divers in removing his equipment after diving in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon, whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, waits next to a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon (C), whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, celebrates with unidentified divers in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon, whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, warms up before entering in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon, whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, waits next to a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon (C), whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, is helped by an unidentified diver to enter a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon, whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, gestures in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon ,whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, swims in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon (C), whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, swims next to unidentified divers in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
French athlete Philippe Croizon (L), whose arms and legs were amputated after an electric shock accident in March 1994, swims next to an unidentified diver in a 33 meter (36 yard) deep pool, the world's deepest pool built to train professional divers, at Nemo33 diving centre in Brussels January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman
