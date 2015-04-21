Disaster on the seas
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen as the Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. Prosecutors blamed the Tunisian captain of a fishing boat for causing the deaths of hundreds of migrants locked...more
(L-R) A combination photo shows Mahmud Bikhit and Mohammed Ali Malek in these handout pictures taken and released by Italian Police in Catania on April 21, 2015. Prosecutors said on Tuesday that Mohammed Ali Malek, 27, arrested under suspicion of...more
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. Only 28 survivors have been brought to Italy from the hundreds of mainly African and Bangladeshi migrants...more
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. So few survived because most of the migrants on board, including women and children, had been locked in the hold and lower decks of the three-deck fishing boat, said...more
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) and Mahmud Bikhit (C) are seen as they arrive in Catania's harbour, Italy late April 20, 2015. The disaster comes after weeks of a dramatic rise in deaths among migrants packed into rickety vessels to cross the Mediterranean....more
Mohammed Ali Malek is seen watching bodies of dead migrants being disembarked from the Bruno Gregoretti in Senglea in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta April 20, 2015. That has put new pressure for action on European leaders who restricted funding for...more
A surviving immigrant looks on as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. The number of migrants attempting the dangerous journey usually peaks in the late spring and summer months, adding...more
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Sunday's shipwreck off Libya appears to be the deadliest ever involving migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Surviving immigrants disembark as they arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The EU proposed on Monday doubling the size of its small naval mission in the area, which replaced a far larger...more
A surviving immigrant is examined as he arrives by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. The Italian coast guard said 638 migrants were rescued from rubber dinghies on Monday in six separate...more
Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing carry the body of a dead immigrant as surviving migrants watch April 20, 2015. Lawlessness in Libya, where most of the migrant boats originate, has made it difficult to prevent traffickers from...more
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. The prosecutors' office said it was possible that investigators would try to recover the wreck of the vessel, which sank around 70 nautical miles off...more
Mohammed Ali Malek (L) is seen flanked by other survivors as they arrive on the Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's harbour, Italy early April 21, 2015. According to the prosecutors, the fishing boat was so heavily overloaded that it could not be...more
People hold a sign reading "rescue" during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Flowers are seen during a silent commemoration for the victims of a boat accident, in Vienna, Austria April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Italian coastguard personnel stand near the bodies of dead immigrants on board the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. Europe's politicians face criticism from aid and human rights groups that they have been abandoning those in need of help to pander to...more
Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant off the ship as surviving migrants watch in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. European officials are struggling to come up with a policy that would respond more...more
Italian coastguard personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Surviving immigrants lie on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Italian coastguard officer salutes as Armed Forces of Malta personnel carry the body of a dead immigrant April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Italian coastguard and Armed Forces of Malta personnel in protective clothing lift the body of a dead immigrant into a vehicle April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Italian coastguard personnel in protective clothing stand on the deck of Bruno Gregoretti as it arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Surviving immigrants sit on the deck of the Bruno Gregoretti in Valletta's Grand Harbour April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti arrives in Valletta's Grand Harbour, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parinello
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Surviving immigrants arrive by Italian coastguard ship Bruno Gregoretti in Catania's Harbour in Italy, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
Scarce food, water and fuel have raised fears of a humanitarian disaster in Yemen.
California's dwindling pastures
Ranchers and farmers want free-roaming elk fenced in so their livestock do not have to compete for grass amidst the drought.
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
A perilous journey
The deadly Mediterranean crossing for African migrants.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State
Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.