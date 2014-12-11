Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 4:27am GMT

Dismantling Hong Kong's protest camp

Pro-democracy supporters bid farewell to each other next to a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Pro-democracy supporters bid farewell to each other next to a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Pro-democracy supporters bid farewell to each other next to a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
1 / 19
Pro-democracy protesters sit on a barricade outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters sit on a barricade outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters sit on a barricade outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
2 / 19
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
3 / 19
Student leader Joshua Wong speaks during a news conference outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Student leader Joshua Wong speaks during a news conference outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Student leader Joshua Wong speaks during a news conference outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
4 / 19
Pro-democracy supporters take a 'selfie' by a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Pro-democracy supporters take a 'selfie' by a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Pro-democracy supporters take a 'selfie' by a banner which reads "We'll be back", outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
5 / 19
A pro-democracy protester walks past tents outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

A pro-democracy protester walks past tents outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A pro-democracy protester walks past tents outside the government headquarters at Admiralty in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
6 / 19
Tents set up by pro-democracy protesters line the roads at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Tents set up by pro-democracy protesters line the roads at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
Tents set up by pro-democracy protesters line the roads at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
7 / 19
A protester reads the newspapers in his tent at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

A protester reads the newspapers in his tent at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A protester reads the newspapers in his tent at an Occupy Central protest site in Hong Kong December 10, 2014.
Close
8 / 19
A pro-democracy supporter sits on a sofa as he and his fellow demonstrators block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

A pro-democracy supporter sits on a sofa as he and his fellow demonstrators block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A pro-democracy supporter sits on a sofa as he and his fellow demonstrators block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Close
9 / 19
Reporters take pictures as a worker holds an umbrella near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reporters take pictures as a worker holds an umbrella near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Reporters take pictures as a worker holds an umbrella near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Close
10 / 19
Pro-democracy supporters block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Pro-democracy supporters block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Pro-democracy supporters block the road outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
11 / 19
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
12 / 19
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Close
13 / 19
A crane picks up a bag of sand as a road blocked by protesters is cleared, near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

A crane picks up a bag of sand as a road blocked by protesters is cleared, near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A crane picks up a bag of sand as a road blocked by protesters is cleared, near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
14 / 19
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Workers remove barricades at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, December 11, 2014.
Close
15 / 19
An anti-occupancy activist (C) argues with pro-democracy protesters at a blocked area near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

An anti-occupancy activist (C) argues with pro-democracy protesters at a blocked area near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
An anti-occupancy activist (C) argues with pro-democracy protesters at a blocked area near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
16 / 19
A pro-democracy supporter sleeps at a blocked area outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

A pro-democracy supporter sleeps at a blocked area outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A pro-democracy supporter sleeps at a blocked area outside the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
17 / 19
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Workers remove a barricade at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters building at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 11, 2014.
Close
18 / 19
A man walks past a message written on an overpass by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 10, 2014. Bands of determined protesters and hundreds of wet tents pitched near Hong Kong government headquarters were all that remained on Wednesday of months' long pro-democracy protests in the final hours before police clear the main protest site. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

A man walks past a message written on an overpass by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 10, 2014. Bands of determined protesters and hundreds of wet tents pitched near Hong Kong government headquarters...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
A man walks past a message written on an overpass by pro-democracy protesters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong December 10, 2014. Bands of determined protesters and hundreds of wet tents pitched near Hong Kong government headquarters were all that remained on Wednesday of months' long pro-democracy protests in the final hours before police clear the main protest site. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Pictures of the year: Ebola

Images from the global Ebola epidemic in 2014.

10 Dec 2014
Syria in ruins

Syria in ruins

Images of a landscape devastated by war.

10 Dec 2014
Deadly altercation in the West Bank

Deadly altercation in the West Bank

A Palestinian minister dies shortly after an altercation with Israeli border police in the West Bank during which one of the policeman grabbed him by the neck.

10 Dec 2014
Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Images from the rise of Islamic State in 2014.

10 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast