Dismantling the Late Show
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
