Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 21, 2015 | 10:05pm BST

Dismantling the Late Show

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 11
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People embrace outside Ed Sullivan Theater, the home of the "Late Show with David Letterman", in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 11
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A man carries balloons from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 11
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Stagehands carry set materials from the "Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 11
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
People take "selfies" by the marquee for the "Late Show with David Letterman" outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Farewell Letterman

Farewell Letterman

Next Slideshows

Farewell Letterman

Farewell Letterman

Fans and guests at David Letterman's last show.

21 May 2015
High heels of Cannes

High heels of Cannes

Social media and the Cannes gossip circuit lit up after a report that a handful of women were refused entry to a Cannes premiere for wearing flats.

20 May 2015
Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.

18 May 2015
Ginger Spice ties the knot

Ginger Spice ties the knot

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell marries Formula One motor racing business owner Christian Horner.

15 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures