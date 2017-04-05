Displaced by drought in Somalia
Internally displaced boys from a drought hit area play with handmade toys at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced man from drought hit area wheels his cart as he past a dead donkey near a makeshift settlement in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area stands in front of a shelter at a makeshift settlement in Dolow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced girl from a drought hit area carries a platter at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced woman from a drought hit area carries firewood for cooking near her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced woman from drought hit area carries a jerrycan of water as she walks towards her shelter at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A nine-month pregnant displaced woman, Amina Ali, 23, stands beside her shelter at a makeshift settlement in Bardihahle near Burao, northwestern Togdheer region of Somaliland. Amina, who lost her livestock because of the drought, is worried about her...more
Somali internally displaced children recite the Koran outside an IDP camp in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Somali internally displaced children queue before getting into a classroom at a school beside an IDP camp in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Newly internally displaced women from drought-hit area sit with their children as they wait for help in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Somali internally displaced girl from drought-hit area smiles as she walks toward the school in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A newly internally displaced woman from drought-hit area sits as she waits for help in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Internally displaced women from a drought hit area move their makeshift shelter to set it up near a water point, at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
An internally displaced people's shelter is pictured at a makeshift settlement area in Dollow. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
