Pictures | Thu Jul 18, 2013 | 5:35pm BST

Displaced from Congo

<p>A Congolese refugee prays outside her tent at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376 km (234 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A Congolese refugee woman holds a child as she awaits registration at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>An elderly Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, listens to a radio at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, cover themselves with a blanket as they sleep in the open, at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week holds a plate as she waits for a meal in Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather around dry water taps at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A Congolese refugee child displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week cries on arrival at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week gather at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A Congolese refugee girl displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, prepares a meal at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week walk through Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A bicycle belonging to a Congolese refugee family displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, is parked at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A girl displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week rests on a pile of belongings at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week carries his belongings as he arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees, displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, gather to collect food at the Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376km (238 miles) southwest of Kampala July 17, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>A girl, a Congolese refugee displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, carries chickens as she arrives at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

<p>Congolese refugees displaced by fighting between the Congo army and rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week erect makeshift shelters at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp 376km (238 miles) southwest of Uganda capital Kampala July 16, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Thursday, July 18, 2013

