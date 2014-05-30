Displaced in South Sudan
A view of the accessories worn by a Sudanese woman, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, in Golo, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State, South Sudan May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese nurse talks to a malnourished internally displaced orphan girl while being fed by her auntie in the hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) inside the camp for IDPs in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in...more
A South Sudanese child, displaced by the conflict in Malakal, sleeps on a rug in Lul, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese child, suspected to be suffering from malnutrition, cries while being weighed at a feeding center in Lul, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Sudanese boy, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, tries to catch fish in the Nile in Golo, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An internally displaced woman smiles at her child while making a beaded necklace in the mental health section of the hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) inside the camp for IDPs in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in...more
A Sudanese youth, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, stands in front of makeshift houses in Golo, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese child, who is displaced by fighting in Malakal and suffering from malnutrition, lies down on a bed in a medical facility in a feeding center run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Kodok, Fashoda county May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea...more
A Sudanese woman, a refugee who is displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, sits inside her makeshift house in Golo, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
South Sudanese women, who are displaced by the fighting in Malakal, and their malnourished children sit on beds in a feeding center run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) in Kodok, Fashoda county May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A Sudanese woman, a refugee displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan who is suffering from malaria, sits inside her makeshift house in Golo, Fashoda county in Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese woman, who is displaced by the fighting in Malakal, gathers grains to eat after the grains were left behind from a truck offloading by the Nile in Lul, Fashoda county in Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A man wounded by a gunshot in the last fighting in Malakal lies on a bed at a medical facility in Kodok, Fashoda county, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A man looks at the scale measuring the weight of a South Sudanese child, suspected to be suffering from malnutrition, at a feeding center in Lul, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Sudanese women, who are refugees displaced by the war in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan, sit in front of their makeshift house in Golo, Fashoda county in the Upper Nile State May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
A South Sudanese child displaced by the fighting in Malakal, and suffering from malnutrition, cries as he is washed by a nurse at a feeding center run by Medicins sans Frontiers (MSF) in Kodok, Fashoda county, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Girls displaced by the fighting in Malakal stand in a former school compound where people have sheltered in Kodok, Fashoda county, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
