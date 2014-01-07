Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 5:10pm GMT

Displaced in South Sudan

<p>Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people rest on the floor as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 18
<p>Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people walk around Tomping camp near Juba where they are heltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 18
<p>United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

United Nations Mission in South Sudan personnel erect barbed wire fencing around Tomping camp, where people are sheltered by the U.N., near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 18
<p>A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced man speaks on a cellphone in his makeshift shelter at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 18
<p>A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother carries her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 18
<p>Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people walk past razor wire at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 18
<p>U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

U.N. police patrol at Tomping camp, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N. near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 18
<p>A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced woman sits with her child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 18
<p>Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people carry water containers on their heads at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 18
<p>Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people prepare their meals at Tomping camp near Juba, where some 15,000 displaced people who fled their homes are sheltered by the U.N., January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 18
<p>A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced child plays on a mattress under a mosquito net laid in the open at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 18
<p>A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced boy walks past U.N. police from Bangladesh who are on patrol at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 18
<p>A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother watches over her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 18
<p>A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced man holds his child as they wait for medical attention at an emergency clinic run by MSF at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 18
<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
15 / 18
<p>Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Displaced people wash their clothes in a drainage canal at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
16 / 18
<p>A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A displaced mother tends to her sick child at a U.N. hospital at Tomping camp near Juba January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
17 / 18
<p>A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A man prepares to pump water into a tank for use by displaced people at Tomping camp near Juba, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Next Slideshows

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Harbin Ice and Snow Festival

Snow sculptures, ice hotels, and skinny dips abound at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in China.

07 Jan 2014
German igloo village

German igloo village

An Igloo village which includes a bar igloo, a dining igloo and an outside whirlpool.

06 Jan 2014
Celebrating the Epiphany

Celebrating the Epiphany

Epiphany is observed as the date the Three Wise Men visited Jesus.

06 Jan 2014
Counting critters

Counting critters

Keepers across Europe take an annual stock count of the animals at their zoos.

03 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast