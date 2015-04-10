Edition:
Fri Apr 10, 2015

Displaced in Sudan

Newly arrived children look over a cloth partition at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. The new arrivals at the IDP camp were fleeing from clashes in East Jebel Marra and Tawilla. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A boy looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children look out from behind a cloth partition as they rest inside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A child sleeps beside his mother after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children look on beside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A newly arrived child looks beside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman carries a child as she arrives at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A boy looks on after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman looks on beside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children wait inside a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A newly arrived child looks on as he rests under a shelter at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A woman looks on inside a shelter after arriving at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A new arrival looks at a UNIMED peacekeeper upon her arrival at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children walk up a slope as they fetch water at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Newly arrived children look towards a UNIMED peacekeeper at the Zam Zam IDP camp, near Al Fashir in North Darfur, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
