Pictures | Mon Dec 28, 2015 | 5:00pm GMT

Displaced Syrians live in caves

Displaced civilians walk out of an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands outside her makeshift shelter December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Internally displaced Syrian youth stand at the entrance of their makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Tents cover underground caves that are makeshift shelters for internally displaced Syrians, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands inside her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian carries a baby inside her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian woman cares for cows outside her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian woman gestures inside her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian girl stands at the entrance of her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Pigeons perch on a wooden log inside a makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Internally displaced Syrians sit inside their makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
A displaced girl poses inside an underground cave in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
An internally displaced Syrian sits inside her makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
An internally displaced Syrian woman combs her daughter's hair near their makeshift shelter, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
