Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Apr 22, 2017 | 1:24am BST

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base with its own town. China insists these islands are for defensive purposes and objects strongly to planes or boats that come near them. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool

An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of China-occupied Subi Reef at Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea. In the last two years, Subi Reef has transformed from a single building and cranes on an artificial sand bank to what looks look a forward operating base with its own town. China insists these islands are for defensive purposes and objects strongly to planes or boats that come near them. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool
Close
1 / 13
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from dredged sand and equipping them with runways, hangars and surface-to-air-missiles. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese structures are pictured at the disputed Spratlys in South China Sea. Subi symbolizes China's increasingly assertive claim to most of the South China Sea, a claim it reinforces in building manmade islands in the Spratly archipelago from dredged sand and equipping them with runways, hangars and surface-to-air-missiles. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 13
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, 280 miles away from the mainland. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A view of Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. At only 37 hectares (0.37 sq km) the coral-fringed Thitu, known to Filipinos as Pagasa, is the biggest of the eight reefs, shoals and islands the Philippines occupies in the Spratly archipelago, 280 miles away from the mainland. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 13
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or street-side eateries. There isn't even a street, just a dirt track used by the island's one vehicle - a small truck. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A Filipino soldier looks out from a boat in Philippine occupied Thitu island, April 21, 2017. For the 37 Filipino families who call Thitu their home, however, life is basic with just a few buildings, no television or internet, and no shops or street-side eateries. There isn't even a street, just a dirt track used by the island's one vehicle - a small truck. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 13
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of a resurgent China. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Filipinos living in Philippine occupied (Pagasa) Thitu island, in disputed South China Sea, sing the country's national anthem April 21, 2017. Thitu's inhabitants have a strategic purpose - preserving a Philippine claim of sovereignty in the face of a resurgent China. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
5 / 13
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool

An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of Southwest Cay, also known as Pugad Island, controlled by Vietnam and part of the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia also have communities in the Spratlys. REUTERS/Francis Malasig/Pool
Close
6 / 13
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese vessels are pictured in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 13
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane to inspect sites earmarked for 1.6 billion pesos ($32.1 million) of development, including a small fishing port, a beaching ramp, desalination facilities, and runway repairs. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane...more

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
People walk towards a parked Philippine Air Force plane in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. Defense minister Delfin Lorenzana visited Thitu with journalists aboard a C-130 plane to inspect sites earmarked for 1.6 billion pesos ($32.1 million) of development, including a small fishing port, a beaching ramp, desalination facilities, and runway repairs. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 13
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An assault weapon is pictured while a Filipino soldier eats a meal in Philippine occupied Thitu Island on Spratly Islands in disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
9 / 13
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Filipino soldiers stand at attention near a Philippine flag at Thitu island in disputed South China Sea April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 13
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
A view of buildings in Philippine-occupied Thitu Island in the Spratly Islands in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 13
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
Chinese structures are pictured in Subi Reef at disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
12 / 13
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, April 21, 2017
An aerial view of uninhabited island in the Spratlys in the disputed South China Sea, April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

Next Slideshows

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

22 Apr 2017
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

21 Apr 2017
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

21 Apr 2017
The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

20 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast