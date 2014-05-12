Disputed vote in east Ukraine
People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more
People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko more
People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
