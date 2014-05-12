Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 12, 2014 | 2:55pm BST

Disputed vote in east Ukraine

<p>People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

People stand in a line to receive ballots from members (front) of a local election commission during the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
1 / 25
<p>Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 12, 2014

Armed pro-Russia militia men register before voting at a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
2 / 25
<p>A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman leaves a voting booth at a polling station as she takes part in a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 25
<p>A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman visits a polling station during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
4 / 25
<p>Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers burn ballot papers in a referendum on self-rule that they say were falsified and seized from a car at a checkpoint in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 25
<p>Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

Ukrainian state security officers look at allegedly falsified ballot papers at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
6 / 25
<p>A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica more

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman cries after her partner was detained and taken away by Ukrainian security forces for being aggressive at an army checkpoint during a referendum on self-rule in the southeastern port city of Mariupol, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
7 / 25
<p>People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, May 12, 2014

People visit a polling station to take part in the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
8 / 25
<p>Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko more

Monday, May 12, 2014

Local residents stand near a member of a local election commission and a portable ballot box during the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in the village of Ternovoe outside Luhansk, eastern Ukraine May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
9 / 25
<p>People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

People visit a polling station to take part in a referendum on the status of Donetsk region in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 25
<p>A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 12, 2014

A local woman welcomes armed pro-Russia militia men marching towards a polling station during a referendum in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
11 / 25
<p>A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 12, 2014

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
12 / 25
<p>An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, May 12, 2014

An armed pro-Russian activist stands guard outside an administrative building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
13 / 25
<p>A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

A Ukrainian serviceman looks through a pair of binoculars at a checkpoint outside the southeastern port city of Mariupol May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
14 / 25
<p>A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Monday, May 12, 2014

A dog waits for a woman to complete a form for the referendum on the status of Donetsk region at a polling station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
15 / 25
<p>Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, May 12, 2014

Members of a local election commission empty a ballot box as they start counting votes of today's referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
16 / 25
<p>Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Monday, May 12, 2014

Members of a local election commission count votes of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
17 / 25
<p>Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Monday, May 12, 2014

Head of a local election committee Alexander Malykhin holds up a sheet of paper, which shows the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
18 / 25
<p>People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

People stand on top of burnt-out armored personal carrier near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
19 / 25
<p>People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

People react as they stand in front of a burning barricade near the city hall in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
20 / 25
<p>A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 12, 2014

A statue of Lenin is placed in front of a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
21 / 25
<p>An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Monday, May 12, 2014

An effigy of an Ukrainian soldier, with a sign that reads "Welcome to Slaviansk", hangs over a pro-Russian barricade on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
22 / 25
<p>Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

Roman Lyagin, leader of the separatist republic's election commission, sits on boxes of ballots at the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
23 / 25
<p>An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

An election worker at the Donetsk self-proclaimed republic's election commission arranges referendum materials inside the commission headquarters in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
24 / 25
<p>A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Monday, May 12, 2014

A man carries referendum propaganda material outside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 May 2014
The Lewinsky scandal

The Lewinsky scandal

The tumultuous moment in U.S. politics when a president was almost taken down by a scandal.

09 May 2014
Violence in east Ukraine

Violence in east Ukraine

Pro-Russian militants and Ukrainian forces clash in Mariupol.

09 May 2014
Syrian rebels abandon Homs

Syrian rebels abandon Homs

Syrian rebels withdraw from Homs, one of the first cities to revolt against President Assad.

09 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures