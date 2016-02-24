Distant galaxies
An artist's impression of the galaxies found in the Zone of Avoidance behind the Milky Way. An Australian telescope used to broadcast man's first steps on the moon in 1969 has found hundreds of new galaxies hiding behind the Milky Way using an...more
The spiral galaxy NGC 4258, also known as M106, has two extra spiral arms. REUTERS/NASA
The barred spiral galaxy NGC 4639, which lies over 70 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo and is one of about 1500 galaxies that make up the Virgo Cluster. NGC 4639 also conceals a massive black hole that is consuming the...more
The barred spiral galaxy M83, also known as the Southern Pinwheel. The Hubble photograph captures thousands of star clusters, hundreds of thousands of individual stars, and "ghosts" of dead stars called supernova remnants. REUTERS/NASA
A small section of the expanding remains of the Veil Nebula, a massive star that exploded about 8,000 years ago. The entire nebula is 110 light-years across, covering six full moons on the sky as seen from Earth, and resides about 2,100 light-years...more
The fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A, an active galaxy about 12 million light years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA
Giant plumes of radiation from galaxy 3C353, a wide, double-lobed active galaxy that is very luminous at radio wavelengths, where the galaxy is the tiny point in the center. Jets generated by supermassive black holes at the centers of galaxies can...more
The galaxy M101, a spiral galaxy like our Milky Way, but about 70 percent bigger. It is located about 21 million light years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small nearby galaxy that orbits our galaxy, the Milky Way, and appears as a blurred blob in our skies. REUTERS/NASA
An artist's rendering of the galaxy, known by its catalog name z8_GND_5296. Light from the galaxy took about 13.1 billion years to reach the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope and the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, both of which detected the galaxy in...more
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433. At about 32 million light-years from Earth, it is a type of very active galaxy known as a Seyfert galaxy, a classification that accounts for 10 percent of all galaxies. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA
M83, a spiral galaxy about 15 million light years from Earth, is one of the deepest X-ray observations ever made of a supernova from a spiral galaxy beyond our own. This full-field view of the spiral galaxy shows the low, medium, and high-energy...more
NGC 1566, a galaxy located about 40 million light-years away in the constellation of Dorado. According to NASA, the NGC 1566 is an intermediate spiral galaxy. That means while the NGC 1566 does not have a well defined bar-shaped region of stars at...more
The galaxy Messier 94, which lies in the small northern constellation of the Hunting Dogs, about 16 million light-years away. Within the bright ring around Messier 94 new stars are forming at a high rate and many young, bright stars are present...more
A composite view of the Crab nebula, an iconic supernova remnant in our Milky Way galaxy. The Crab is arguably the single most interesting object, as well as one of the most studied, in all of astronomy. The Crab Nebula is one of the most intricately...more
Galaxy NGC 4945 is similar in overall appearance to our own Milky Way, but contains a much more active supermassive black hole within the white area near the top. REUTERS/NASA
The Witch Head nebula, named after its resemblance to the profile of a witch. Astronomers say the billowy clouds of the nebula, where baby stars are brewing, are being lit up by massive stars. Dust in the cloud is being hit with starlight, causing it...more
The Perseus Cluster, one of the most massive objects in the Universe containing thousands of galaxies immersed in an enormous cloud of superheated gas. REUTERS/NASA
The NGC 6946, a spiral galaxy about 22 million light years away from Earth also referred to as the Fireworks Galaxy. In the past century, eight supernovas have been observed to explode in the arms of this galaxy. REUTERS/NASA
The core of the spiral galaxy Messier 61. Also known as NGC 4303, this galaxy is roughly 100,000 light-years across, comparable in size to our galaxy, the Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble
A massive cloud of multimillion-degree gas in a galaxy about 60 million light years from Earth. The hot gas cloud is likely caused by a collision between a dwarf galaxy and a much larger galaxy called NGC 1232. REUTERS/NASA
The galaxy Messier 63 - nicknamed the Sunflower Galaxy. Discovered by Pierre Mechain in 1779, the galaxy is about 27 million light-years away and belongs to the M51 Group. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble
Lenticular Galaxy NGC 524, located in the constellation of Pisces, some 90 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA
Next Slideshows
Rescued from the sea
More than 700 migrants were rescued from six leaky boats in the sea between Tunisia and Sicily.
Inside Guantanamo
A look inside the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base.
Most livable cities
The ten cities offering the highest quality of life.
Waiting in the wings
Presidential hopefuls wait for their moment in the spotlight.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in �swing� counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year � a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican�s re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.