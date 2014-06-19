Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jun 19, 2014 | 6:35pm BST

Diving on sunken WWI warships

Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During both World Wars, Scapa Flow was an important British naval base, and the site of significant loss of life. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
1 / 25
An aerial view of the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

An aerial view of the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
An aerial view of the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
2 / 25
Divers prepare to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Divers prepare to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or...more

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Divers prepare to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Following the end of World War One, 74 German warships were interned there, and on June 21, 1919 most were deliberately sunk, or scuttled, at the orders of German Rear Admiral Ludwig Von Reuter, who mistakenly thought that the Armistice had broken down and wanted to prevent the British from using the ships. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
3 / 25
Skipper Angus Budge and his dog Hector take people out to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Skipper Angus Budge and his dog Hector take people out to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the...more

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Skipper Angus Budge and his dog Hector take people out to dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow, Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. Now Scapa Flow is a popular site for divers, who explore the few wrecks that still remain at the bottom. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
4 / 25
A dive plan of the Tabarka wreck is drawn on a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A dive plan of the Tabarka wreck is drawn on a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A dive plan of the Tabarka wreck is drawn on a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
5 / 25
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Ship's mascot Hector looks for divers returning from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
6 / 25
A diver jumps into the water, ahead of a dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver jumps into the water, ahead of a dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A diver jumps into the water, ahead of a dive on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
7 / 25
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Coln, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
8 / 25
Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. Tabarka was deliberately sunk during WWII to try and block the path of German U-Boats. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. Tabarka was deliberately sunk during WWII to try and block the path of German U-Boats. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Divers explore inside the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. Tabarka was deliberately sunk during WWII to try and block the path of German U-Boats. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
9 / 25
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Karlsruhe, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Karlsruhe, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A diver illuminates a gun on the deck of SMS Karlsruhe, a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
10 / 25
A diver swims past the boilers of the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver swims past the boilers of the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A diver swims past the boilers of the upturned blockship Tabarka in Burra Sound, in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
11 / 25
A diver returns to a dive boat from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A diver returns to a dive boat from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A diver returns to a dive boat from the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
12 / 25
Divers take a break after diving on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Divers take a break after diving on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Divers take a break after diving on the wreck of a German WWI warship at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
13 / 25
A dive plan of SMS Kronprinz Wilhelm, a German WWI warship, is drawn on the window of a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A dive plan of SMS Kronprinz Wilhelm, a German WWI warship, is drawn on the window of a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A dive plan of SMS Kronprinz Wilhelm, a German WWI warship, is drawn on the window of a dive boat at Scapa Flow in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
14 / 25
A dive boat moors up on the island of Hoy in Orkney, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A dive boat moors up on the island of Hoy in Orkney, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A dive boat moors up on the island of Hoy in Orkney, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
15 / 25
A memorial to Lord Kitchener, who died when the HMS Hampshire hit a German mine on June 5, 1916, is seen at Marwick Head on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. Kitchener was on a diplomatic mission to Russia when the HMS Hampshire sank with the loss of over 600 lives. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A memorial to Lord Kitchener, who died when the HMS Hampshire hit a German mine on June 5, 1916, is seen at Marwick Head on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. Kitchener was on a diplomatic mission to Russia when the HMS Hampshire sank with the...more

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A memorial to Lord Kitchener, who died when the HMS Hampshire hit a German mine on June 5, 1916, is seen at Marwick Head on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 3, 2014. Kitchener was on a diplomatic mission to Russia when the HMS Hampshire sank with the loss of over 600 lives. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
16 / 25
A man takes a photograph of a blockship in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. A blockship is a boat that has been sunk in order to block a waterway. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A man takes a photograph of a blockship in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. A blockship is a boat that has been sunk in order to block a waterway. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A man takes a photograph of a blockship in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. A blockship is a boat that has been sunk in order to block a waterway. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
17 / 25
The graves of 13 German sailors who died in the Grand Scuttle stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

The graves of 13 German sailors who died in the Grand Scuttle stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
The graves of 13 German sailors who died in the Grand Scuttle stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
18 / 25
Graves stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Graves stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Graves stand in Lyness Naval cemetery on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
19 / 25
A salvaged gun from SMS Bremse stands in the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A salvaged gun from SMS Bremse stands in the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A salvaged gun from SMS Bremse stands in the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
20 / 25
A poppy memorial for Leading Seaman Elias Dymock who died on HMS Vanguard, is seen on display at the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. On July 9, 1917, an accidental explosion destroyed HMS Vanguard, killing over 800 men. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

A poppy memorial for Leading Seaman Elias Dymock who died on HMS Vanguard, is seen on display at the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. On July 9, 1917, an accidental explosion destroyed HMS Vanguard,...more

Thursday, June 19, 2014
A poppy memorial for Leading Seaman Elias Dymock who died on HMS Vanguard, is seen on display at the Lyness museum on the island of Hoy in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 6, 2014. On July 9, 1917, an accidental explosion destroyed HMS Vanguard, killing over 800 men. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
21 / 25
Gary Gibson whose mother, Peggy, witnessed the Grand Scuttle, sits at home in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Peggy and her sisters witnessed the Grand Scuttle in 1919 while they were on a school trip. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Gary Gibson whose mother, Peggy, witnessed the Grand Scuttle, sits at home in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Peggy and her sisters witnessed the Grand Scuttle in 1919 while they were on a school trip. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
Gary Gibson whose mother, Peggy, witnessed the Grand Scuttle, sits at home in the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 5, 2014. Peggy and her sisters witnessed the Grand Scuttle in 1919 while they were on a school trip. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
22 / 25
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During WWII, Italian prisoners of war were used to build what is know as the Churchill barriers, four stone causeways that link some the islands. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During WWII, Italian prisoners of war were used to build what is know as the Churchill barriers, four stone causeways that link some the islands. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. During WWII, Italian prisoners of war were used to build what is know as the Churchill barriers, four stone causeways that link some the islands. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
23 / 25
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
24 / 25
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. An Italian prisoner Domenico Chiocchetti, built what is known as the Italian chapel at the prisoner of war camp. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. An Italian prisoner Domenico Chiocchetti, built what is known as the Italian chapel at the prisoner of war camp. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Thursday, June 19, 2014
The Italian chapel is seen on the Orkney Islands, Scotland May 8, 2014. An Italian prisoner Domenico Chiocchetti, built what is known as the Italian chapel at the prisoner of war camp. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Next Slideshows

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

19 Jun 2014
Shelling in Slaviansk

Shelling in Slaviansk

The eastern Ukrainian town bears the brunt of damage in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and pro-separatist rebels.

18 Jun 2014
Israel hunts for missing teens

Israel hunts for missing teens

Israeli forces search the West Bank for three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped.

18 Jun 2014
Displaced in CAR

Displaced in CAR

Refugees displaced by the rising violence in the Central African Republic.

17 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast