Pictures | Thu Feb 11, 2016 | 5:56pm GMT

DIY campaign signs

An sudden remember holds a sign reading "227 Years of Men. Its Her Time!" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
1 / 21
Protesters hold signs referring to Chris Christie outside the Republican presidential debate site in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
2 / 21
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
3 / 21
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
4 / 21
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
5 / 21
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
6 / 21
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
7 / 21
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
8 / 21
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
9 / 21
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
10 / 21
A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign in Atlanta, Georgia, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
11 / 21
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
12 / 21
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
13 / 21
Mary Nettesheim of Dubuque watches as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
14 / 21
Protestors hold signs protesting against Donald Trump in Birch Run, Michigan, August 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
15 / 21
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
16 / 21
Supporters of Bernie Sanders arrive for the first official Democratic candidates debate in Las Vegas, October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
17 / 21
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
18 / 21
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
19 / 21
Demonstrators hold a banner during a rally before the Republican presidential debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
20 / 21
Donald Trump's image is seen on a mock cereal box similar to Lucky Charms cereal after Trump autographed it at a campaign town hall in Davenport, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
21 / 21
