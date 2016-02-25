Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 25, 2016 | 3:16pm GMT

DIY campaign signs

Supporter and former electrician John Mendonca displays his home made electric sign for Marco Rubio before a campaign event at the Silverton Casino in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
REUTERS/Chris Keane
1 / 20
Audience members cheer as Bernie Sanders is introduced at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
2 / 20
A poster is seen at a rally for Marco Rubio in Little Rock, Arkansas. REUTERS/Chris Keane

REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Sunday, February 21, 2016
REUTERS/Chris Keane
3 / 20
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign as she listens at a town hall at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 25, 2016
REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
4 / 20
A sign at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
5 / 20
Posters of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are seen outside Trump's Nevada caucus night rally in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Jim Young

REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016
REUTERS/Jim Young
6 / 20
Supporters for Hillary Clinton cheer for the candidate in Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
REUTERS/Randall Hill
7 / 20
Supporters of Donald Trump pose for pictures with their posters outside the venue of a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
8 / 20
A supporter holds a sign as Donald Trump speaks on the USS Iowa in San Pedro, Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9 / 20
A sign in support of Bernie Sanders on a lawn before the start of a Democratic presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
REUTERS/Jim Young
10 / 20
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
REUTERS/Jim Young
11 / 20
A woman holds a sign outside a campaign rally for Donald Trump in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
12 / 20
A woman holds a handwritten sign that reads "Madam President" during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally with Hillary Clinton in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
REUTERS/Brian Snyder
13 / 20
Sam McNerney and Julie Haesner hold signs as they protest against Donald Trump outside the venue where Trump gave the key note speech in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
14 / 20
A young supporter stands in the back of the room holding a Bernie Sanders campaign sign in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
REUTERS/Tami Chappell
15 / 20
Donald Trump supporters await his arrival at a rally in Sarasota, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, November 28, 2015
REUTERS/Scott Audette
16 / 20
Skywriting over the Rose Parade makes a reference to Donald Trump, in Pasadena, California. REUTERS/David McNew

REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Friday, January 01, 2016
REUTERS/David McNew
17 / 20
Supporters of Bernie Sanders, react at his 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary night rally in Concord, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
REUTERS/Rick Wilking
18 / 20
Protestors hold signs protesting against Donald Trump in Birch Run, Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, August 11, 2015
REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
19 / 20
People take part in an anti-Donald Trump, pro-immigration protest outside the Plaza Hotel, where Trump was speaking, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, December 11, 2015
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
20 / 20
Next Slideshows

Israel's batgirl

Israel's batgirl

Israel's batgirl

Nora Lifschitz cares for injured fruit bats before releasing them back in the wild.

23 Feb 2016
Light and Buddhism

Light and Buddhism

Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month.

22 Feb 2016
Mass wedding in South Korea

Mass wedding in South Korea

Couples take part in a Unification Church wedding ceremony.

19 Feb 2016
Harper Lee 1926 - 2016

Harper Lee 1926 - 2016

American novelist Harper Lee, author of To Kill a Mockingbird, has died at the age of 89.

19 Feb 2016

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

