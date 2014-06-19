Edition:
DIY Transformers

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. Li Lei, owner of a small factory, uses his spare time and money to build "Transformers" replicas for rent or sale. REUTERS/Aly Song

Children play on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Worker work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A Transformers replica is seen on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Workers work on Transformers replicas on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker works on a Transformers replica on the outskirts of Shanghai, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

