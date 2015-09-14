Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 2:25pm BST

Djokovic defeats Federer

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia holds up the U.S. Open trophy after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 20
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic kisses the U.S. Open trophy in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 20
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic holds up the U.S. Open trophy as streamers and confetti fill the air at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 20
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer comes to the net to make a return to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 20
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 20
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic jumps into his players box to be congratulated by family and friends after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 20
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic (R) shakes hands with Roger Federer after Djokovic won their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 20
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs for fansat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 20
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer reacts after losing a point against Novak Djokovicat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 20
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic returns a backhand to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 20
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer celebrates winning the second set against Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
The tennis shoes of Novak Djokovic as he serves to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 20
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic celebrates in the fourth set against Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 20
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Roger Federer returns a backhand to Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 20
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic follows the flight of his ball as he returns to Roger Federer during their men's singles final match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 20
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic falls to the court while trying to return a shot from Roger Federer in the first setat the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 20
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic takes a break after injuring his right elbow on a fall in the first set against Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 20
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Novak Djokovic serves to Roger Federer at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
18 / 20
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Workers use court drying equipment after rain delayed the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 20
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13,...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A smattering of fans wait under a large monitor as rain delays the start of the men's singles final match between Roger Federer of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

Next Slideshows

U.S. Open highlights

U.S. Open highlights

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

13 Sep 2015
Serena knocked out

Serena knocked out

Serena Williams' is knocked out of the U.S. Open to unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci.

11 Sep 2015
Serena vs. Venus

Serena vs. Venus

The sisters face off at the U.S. Open.

09 Sep 2015
World Athletics Championships highlights

World Athletics Championships highlights

Highlights from the 15th IAAF World Championships in Beijing.

27 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

White House Easter Egg Roll

White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures