Do Something Awards

Monday, August 15, 2011

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Model and television personality Tyra Banks arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Model and television personality Tyra Banks arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actor Nick Cannon presents during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actor Nick Cannon presents during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Olivia Wilde accepts the "Do Something Movie Star" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Olivia Wilde accepts the "Do Something Movie Star" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Sophia Bush accepts the "Do Something Twitter" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Sophia Bush accepts the "Do Something Twitter" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Recording artist Adam Lambert and actress Rose McGowan present the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Recording artist Adam Lambert and actress Rose McGowan present the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

British celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey presents the "Do Something Athlete" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

British celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey presents the "Do Something Athlete" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

British soccer player David Beckham accepts the "Do Something Athlete" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

British soccer player David Beckham accepts the "Do Something Athlete" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Model Tyra Banks accepts the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Model Tyra Banks accepts the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Actress Lauren Potter (L) congratulates Sarah Cronk, the "Do Something Winner", at the end of the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Actress Lauren Potter (L) congratulates Sarah Cronk, the "Do Something Winner", at the end of the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Monday, August 15, 2011

Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

