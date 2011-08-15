Do Something Awards
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Recording artist Justin Bieber arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Kerry Washington arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Model and television personality Tyra Banks arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Brittany Snow arrives at the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actor Nick Cannon presents during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Olivia Wilde accepts the "Do Something Movie Star" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Sophia Bush accepts the "Do Something Twitter" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Recording artist Justin Bieber accepts the "Do Something Music Artist" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Recording artist Adam Lambert and actress Rose McGowan present the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
British celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsey presents the "Do Something Athlete" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
British soccer player David Beckham accepts the "Do Something Athlete" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Model Tyra Banks accepts the "Do Something Style" award during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Lauren Potter (L) congratulates Sarah Cronk, the "Do Something Winner", at the end of the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Recording artist Demi Lovato performs during the Do Something Awards in Los Angeles, California August 14, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
