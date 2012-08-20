Edition:
Do Something Awards

<p>Hosts (L-R) Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Jake M. Johnson open the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>The band Fun. performs at the start of the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actors Dax Shepard (centre L) and Kristen Bell (centre R) watch during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician will.i.am gives his acceptance speech for the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Will Ferrell talks about the awards during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actors Ellie Kemper (L) and Simon Helberg present the "Couple" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Joel McHale accepts the "Comedian" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Rapper Flo Rida performs at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actors Dax Shepard (L) and Kristen Bell present the "Music Artist" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Ashley Greene presents "Female TV Star" award to actress Lea Michele during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Ben Affleck (2nd L) presents the "Grand Prize" award along with $100,000 to Katia Gomez (2nd R) during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actor Ben Affleck accepts the "Facebook" award during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Hosts (L-R) Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris perform a skit on Segways during the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Lea Michele arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actors Cory Monteith (L) and Lea Michele arrive at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>"Do Something Awards" finalists (L-R) Seth Maxwell, Danny Mendoza, Katia Gomez, Meg Bourne and Manyang Reath Kher arrive at the "2012 Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Nikki Reed arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Cassie Scerbo arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Model and actress Alek Wek arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Layla Kayleigh arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Actress Bella Thorne arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Musician will.i.am arrives at the "Do Something Awards" in Santa Monica, California August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

